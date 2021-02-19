BREAKING NEWS

Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Divorces Kanye West: Look Back at Their Sweetest Family Moments

Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage. Revisit the life they shared with their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

It's official: Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage.

While the KKW Beauty mogul and her rapper husband were contemplating divorce for some time, her decision to make the split official is nonetheless heartbreaking for the longtime couple. Sources previously told E! News Kim and Kanye were holding out hope that they could salvage their marriage for the sake of their four children, but in recent weeks the writing on the wall became clearer than ever.

"It's not about the marriage anymore, she'll always care for Kanye but it's over between them," a source told E! News in January. "Kim is only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out."

Now, E! News can confirm Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye, requesting joint physical and legal custody of their kids, NorthSaintChicago and Psalm West.

On Thursday, Feb. 18, a separate insider told E! News that Kanye moved out of their family home, but still visits with their children. The source shared, "He still wants to play a huge role in their lives and Kim would never discourage that."

photos
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Romance Rewind

Over the years, the Skims and Yeezy designers have always prioritized their children, taking time away from work to go on family vacations and go all out for their birthdays. Look back on those special moments the couple shared with their fam in our gallery below:

Instagram
Brunch Realness

Always making sure every member of the family is included, Kim enjoyed brunch with her entire family while Psalm is positioned with the best view of the table!

Instagram
Baby Chi

Chi gets some love from mom and dad at brother Saint's 3rd birthday party. 

Instagram
Pajama Party

The skims founder shares a look at her and Kanye's nighttime routine with their three kids.

Instagram
Snuggles From Psalm

Taken in the spring 2020, Kim posted this Instagram of some snuggles with her baby boy, Psalm, after he just started walking. What a milestone!

Instagram
A Family Affair

North made her musical debut on the Yeezy runway to perform a song, eliciting tears from a proud Kim. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
We're Not in L.A. Anymore

From Wyoming with love. 

Instagram
Secret Handshake Heaven

Pinky swear and seal it with a kiss! These cute cowgirls have their own playful handshake. 

Twitter
All Together Now

Ain't no party like a West party. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Pattern Princess

After posing as the Spice Girls with her sisters on IG, the reality star shared this sweet snap on Instagram with her cuties, North and Saint.

Instagram
Three Amigos

Kim, Kanye and their eldest daughter enjoy a night out, with North sporting a smaller version of her mom's skims lounge set. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Horsing Around!

While enjoying the outdoors, Kim went into "mama bear mode" as kids, North and Chicago, rode a horse with mom at the reigns!

Instagram
Time to Get Away

Kim, Kanye and their little ones spend time in Japan. 

Instagram
Meet the Flinstones

Kanye gets into character, quite literally, for a family Halloween photo. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Christmas Magic

Nobody does Christmas Eve like the Kardashian—West family! 

Instagram
Photo Booth Kisses

Kim sweetly held Psalm up for a quick kiss in a photo booth while celebrating MJ's 85th birthday. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Dinosaurs Galore!

Celebrating Saint's 4th birthday, the Kardashian squad threw a Jurassic Park themed bash complete with face paint, balloons and raptor juice, of course! Kim spares no expense when it comes to her kids.

Twitter
Terrific Trio

Say cheese!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Mommy & Me Moment

Kim tenderly held daughter, Chicago, while posing outside. 

Instagram
Flying High

The Wests do it best. 

Instagram
Twinning in the Bahamas

While on vacation in the Bahamas, Kim matched with daughters North and Chicago while attempting to snag a quick picture with all four of her cute, energetic kids. 

Jackie Nickerson
Exploring Armenia

While on their 2019 trip to Armenia, the family paused together for a matching portrait in all black. 

Jackie Nickerson
Baptism

On the same journey to Armenia, Kim and all four of her babies got baptized together at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral. She shared this sweet post on Instagram with more information about the Cathedral, which was built in 303 AD. How special! 

Kanye West/Twitter
Ho, Ho, Ho

Decking the halls! 

Instagram
Selfie Sweetness

On Instagram, this selfie queen taught her daughter, North, how to rock a pose for a quick picture together before dropping her off for school.

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

Like father, like daughter.

