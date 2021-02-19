Clint Eastwood's Gran Torino Co-Star Bee Vang Says Film "Mainstreamed Anti-Asian Racism"

Watch : Why Clint Eastwood Wanted to Make "Sully"

Actor Bee Vang is speaking out against the 2008 movie Gran Torino, his acting debut directed by his co-star, Clint Eastwood, saying the movie "mainstreamed anti-Asian racism."

Vang, 29, made his comments in an NBC News opinionIessay published on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Eastwood, 90, who plays a bigoted Korea War veteran in the film, has not commented. In recent weeks, many celebs have used their social media platforms to raise awareness about the increase in harassment and violence that Asian-Americans have faced in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in March 2020. The COVID-19 virus originated in China.

Vang said in his essay that he remains "haunted by the mirth of white audiences, the uproarious laughter" when Eastwood's character growled an anti-Asian slur. He wrote, "At the time, there was a lot of discussion about whether the movie's slurs were insensitive and gratuitous or simply 'harmless jokes.' I found it unnerving, the laughter that the slurs elicited in theaters with predominantly white audiences. And it was always white people who would say, 'Can't you take a joke?'"