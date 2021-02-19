Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegations Under Investigation, According to Police

Watch : Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Ex Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Police are investigating allegations of domestic violence made against Marilyn Manson, who has recently been accused of abuse by numerous women, including Evan Rachel Wood and Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco.

Los Angeles police announced the news in a statement on Friday, Feb. 18. Manson, 52, has not been charged with a crime and has not commented on the investigation.

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner also known as 'Marilyn Manson,' who works in the music industry," the police statement read. "The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood."

While the police did not mention any victims by name, they did note a two-year period during which the "Beautiful People" shock rocker was romantically involved with Wood, his ex-fiancé. Bianco has also recently alleged abuse by Manson at a later point within that time range.

The singer has not responded to the police statement but did recently say in his own statement earlier this month that his intimate relationships have always been consensual.