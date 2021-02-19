Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Kim, Kylie and Kendall Jenner With Lingerie Pic

Kourtney Kardashian is feeling red hot about being left out of her siblings' sexy photoshoot.
On Feb. 19, the Poosh founder posted an Instagram pic of herself rocking red lingerie as she sat on the floor of her walk-in closet. The reason for the barely-there attire? Well, it was to actually to send a not-so-subtle message to her family. As she wrote in the caption, "Since I wasn't invited to the sister shoot ..."
The shoot Kourtney is referring to is the SKIMS photoshoot that her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner participated in together in honor of the shapewear brand's Valentine's Day collection. In the photos, which were shared on Kim's Instagram, the trio donned the same lingerie as Kourtney wears in her new photo. Clearly, though, someone forgot to inform Kourt that the gang was getting together to take pics!
Fortunately, the mom of three has followers to hype her up. One commented, "Most interesting to look at," a compliment playing on Kim's famous diss to her sibling. Another reasoned she was left out "Because they know u stole the show." A third assured, "You're the baddest sister anyway."
These days, Kourtney has someone else hyping her up, too: her new boyfriend Travis Barker. Kourtney and her longtime Calabasas neighbor went public with their romance on Feb. 17 when she posted an Instagram photo of her and the Blink-182 drummer holding hands.
Prior to the duo confirming their relationship, Travis was all over Kourtney's Instagram comments, leaving flower emojis and hearts in her recent pics.
Despite the photoshoot drama, all seems well with Kourtney and her sisters. In addition to posting her underwear snapshot to her Instagram grid, she shared a goofy photo of herself with Kim and Khloe Kardashian on her Story.
Next time, though, Kim may think twice about keeping Kourtney out of the picture!