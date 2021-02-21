My Music Moments: Isaac Dunbar Shares the Soundtrack to His Life

Watch : Isaac Dunbar Shares the Soundtrack to His Life: My Music Moments

2020 was supposed to be a big year for Isaac Dunbar.

The pop wunderkind—who first made waves in late 2018 with "freshman year," a song he wrote at just 14 years old—was not only putting the finishing touches on his second EP, isaac's insects, but preparing to embark on his first tour across the U.S. and Europe. And then, well, we don't have to tell you what happened next.

The EP still arrived in April as planned, but the pandemic put his touring plans on an indefinite hold. With a suddenly clear calendar, he did what most artists did during these destabilizing last 12 months and got to work on new material. Enter evil twin, his third EP released before his 18th birthday. (He'll hit that milestone on Mar. 17.)

"I made the majority of the songs during quarantine," Isaac told E! News about the new collection of tunes, which dropped Feb. 19. "It's just a blend of pop music and experimental music and things that I'm just really into right now. I'm very excited for my fans to hear it, and for new listeners to discover it too."