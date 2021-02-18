Bachelor Nation's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss "Looked Totally in Love" During Latest Outing

Watch : "Bachelorette" Star Clare Crowley & Dale Moss Spotted Together

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' unexpected reunion continues.

Just when Bachelor Nation thought the couple was totally over, the pair continues to spark reconciliation rumors in Florida.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, Clare and Dale were spotted at Rosebud's Steak & Seafood House in Osprey, Fla. where they enjoyed a special dinner.

"It was just the two of them and they looked totally in love," multiple eyewitnesses exclusively shared with E! News. "They looked like a really good, happy couple. There was a lot of affection, kissing and holding hands and he had his arm around her the whole time. They seemed really happy and natural and like they were totally in love."

Clare ordered the rigatoni Bolognese while Dale enjoyed a New York strip steak. And after their meal, the duo posed for pictures with others inside the restaurant. Dale kept things casual in gray sweatpants and a long-sleeve polo. As for Clare, she opted for a pair of denim jeans and a white crop-top.