Meek Mill Responds to Backlash Over Leaked Kobe Bryant Lyric

Meek Mill is speaking out after coming under fire on social media.

On Feb. 17, the lyrics to an unreleased song from the "Dreams and Nightmare" rapper leaked to the internet and people are not happy with a particular Kobe Bryant-inspired line.

"This bitch I'm f—kin' always tell me that she love but she ain't ever showed me," the line read. "Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it by another Kobe."

Given that the beloved basketball superstar died in a helicopter crash a little over a year ago, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, many on the internet found the line insensitive and inappropriate.

However, Meek Mill strongly disagreed with the backlash, calling those who are upset about the line "zombies" that need to "wake up."

The 33-year-old took to Twitter to share his thoughts, tweeting, "They paying to influence y'all now … its almost like mind control ‘wake up' [upside-down smile emoji]."