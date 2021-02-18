Meghan & HarryFashion WeekKardashiansLocal NewsShop E!VideosPhotos

3 New York Fashion Week 2021 Trends You Can Shop Right Now

A seen on the runways of Rebecca Minkoff, Cinq à Sept, Jason Wu and more...

E-Comm: TK New York Fashion Week 2021 Trends You Can Shop Right NowE! Illustration

Why not get ahead of the game and start adding this fall's fashion trends, as seen at New York Fashion Week, to your wardrobe right now? We've scoured the shows and decided on botanical prints, menswear and plaid blazers as our favorite wearable upcoming trends.

Below, check them out on the runways, from Rebecca Minkoff to Jason Wu, plus get the look at a more affordable price-point from Nasty Gal, Asos, BB Dakota and more of our favorite stores.

February 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Urban Decay, Tower28, Tarte & More
Yelena Yemchuk; Getty Images; Dan Lecca/Courtesy of Jason Wu

Botanical Prints

Designers are bringing it back to nature with all types of botanical prints, from florals to leaves. Steal the looks seen on the Cinq à Sept, Rebecca Minkoff and Jason Wu runways.

Nothing Bud Flowers Floral Button-Down Blouse

This gorgeous V-neck blouse is on sale. It has a muted floral print.

$53
$27
Nasty Gal

Asos Design Dad Suit Blazer in Floral Print

The hues of this oversize blazer are perfect for spring. Plus, it's currently on sale.

$92
$33
Asos

Gigi Dress

Steal Rebecca Minkoff's look with this dress that has ruffled shoulders and billowy sleeves.

$228
$179
Rebecca Minkoff
Yelena Yemchuk; Anne Klein Collection

Menswear

Oversize suits have a menswear appeal, and we're seeing them juxtaposed with more feminine accessories. We're inspired by the looks seen on the Cinq à Sept and Anne Klein runways.

The Clean Silk Relaxed Shirt

Enter: The perfect button-down shirt. It comes in a variety of colors and is made of 100% silk.

$98
Everlane

Asos Design Slim High Rise Pants With Split Hem in Black

These classic trousers have a split hem detail that adds visual interest to your look.

$40
$30
Asos

Relaxed Cotton Pants

These relaxed cotton pants come in three colors and have a high-waisted fit.

$60
$40
Mango
Yelena Yemchuk; Dan Lecca/Courtesy of Jason Wu

Plaid Blazers 

Plaid blazers are a fall classic, but you can totally pop one on during a chilly spring day too, depending on its colorway. We saw oversize versions of them on the runways of Cinq à Sept and Jason Wu.

The Oversized Blazer

This oversize blazer is menswear-inspired and made of 100% recycled Italian wool.

$180
Everlane

Plaid Behavior Blazer

We love the soft colors of this oversize blazer.

$99
BB Dakota

Ashby Blazer

Pick from several different plaids in this vintage-inspired, oversize blazer.

$168
Free People

