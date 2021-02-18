Love Actually's Thomas Brodie-Sangster Says Being a Child Actor Can "Affect How You Develop"

It's been almost two decades since Thomas Brodie-Sangster appeared in Love Actually, but he still gets stopped on the street for his role in the classic rom-com.

"I don't think Love Actually is going to go anywhere," the actor told Mr. Porter for a piece published Feb. 18. "I don't mind that, that's fine."

In the film, Brodie-Sangster played Sam—the stepson of Liam Neeson's recently widowed character Daniel and a young lad who attempts to impress his crush Joanna (Olivia Olson) by learning how to play the drums for their school Christmas show.

Brodie-Sangster was just 13 years old when the movie was released in 2003. And while he told Mr. Porter being a child actor forced him to grow up very quickly, he suggested the career path was the right one for him.

"I hated, hated, hated being spoken down to in any way or mollycoddled as a child," he said. "So, when I'd go on set, everyone would just treat me as just another person hired to do a job and I loved that sense of responsibility. But, I mean, that must affect how you develop and grow as a person."