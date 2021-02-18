Meghan & HarryFashion WeekKardashiansLocal NewsShop E!VideosPhotos

Morgan Stewart Shares Sweet New Photo of Baby Girl Row and Husband Jordan McGraw

After giving birth to her first baby, E!'s Morgan Stewart took to Instagram to introduce her newborn. Scroll on to meet her and Jordan McGraw's daughter Row.

By Jess Cohen Feb 18, 2021 1:45 PM
Morgan Stewart is sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from the birth of her baby girl.

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host announced on Feb. 17 that she and husband Jordan McGraw had welcomed a daughter. "Row Renggli McGraw just quickly wanted me to update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices & 16 pushes later that she decided to join our party!" Morgan wrote on Instagram alongside the first photo of her baby. "And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."

Jordan, the son of Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw, also announced their bundle of joy's arrival on his social media page, along with an adorable father-daughter picture.

After the couple shared the news, Morgan returned to social media to share more photos from their time in the hospital, including a sweet shot of Jordan taking a picture of their daughter. She captioned the Instagram Story post, "Daddy was pumped."

The E! star also posted a shot of her mom, Susan Stewart, and Jordan's mom outside of their hospital window holding balloons. "The grandmas came to cheer us on," she wrote alongside the picture.

Morgan Stewart's Wedding Album

Jordan's dad, Dr. Phil, also congratulated the couple with a sweet message on Instagram. "Jordan and Morgan you are so blessed with dazzling Row Renggli!" he wrote in the comments of his son's announcement post. "What a beautiful baby! Good job you two. I know she will bring you as much joy as you both have brought your parents and that is the home run of home runs!"

He added, "Proud of you both!"

As fans of the couple may recall, Morgan and Jordan first announced her pregnancy in August while also sharing the sex of their baby. Alongside a video of the reveal, Morgan wrote to her 1.4 million Instagram followers, "She may not be great at math but at least we know she'll be well dressed."

On Dec. 9, the duo tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony. Morgan announced the news by sharing a photo from their special day on Instagram, writing, "Btw ... Jordan and Morgan McGraw."

Keep scrolling to see their wedding album!

Isne Bobo Nuyent / @bobo.xxndigo
The Look of Love

Morgan and Jordan stare lovingly into each other's eye at the altar.

Isne Bobo Nuyent / @bobo.xxndigo
They Do

The newlyweds kiss in front of a gorgeous flower wall after saying "I do."

Isne Bobo Nuyent / @bobo.xxndigo
Husband & Wife

Jordan cradles his pregnant wife's baby bump in front of a picturesque view overlooking Los Angeles.

Isne Bobo Nuyent / @bobo.xxndigo
Man's Best Friend

This candid snap shows Morgan fixing her Manolo Blahnik heel as Jordan has his dog by his side.

Isne Bobo Nuyent / @bobo.xxndigo
Happy Family

Morgan's family members celebrate her baby girl to-be.

Isne Bobo Nuyent / @bobo.xxndigo
Together Forever

Morgan shares a sweet moment with Jordan in front of their three-tier wedding cake.

Isne Bobo Nuyent / @bobo.xxndigo
Mother of the Bride (and Groom)

The happy couple pose with Jordan's mom Robin and Morgan's mother Susan.

Isné Bobo Nuyent
Father-Son Moment

"Finishing touches. So proud, Jordan!" dad Dr. Phil McGraw shared. "Congratulations to you and wonderful Morgan!"

Isné Bobo Nuyent
A Vision in White

The E! host shows some leg and her growing tummy in her gorgeous white Chanel dress.

