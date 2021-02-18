Serena Williams Cuts Interview Short While in Tears After Losing to Naomi Osaka in Australian Open

Watch : Serena Williams' Style Hero Is...

Serena Williams broke down in tears after a tough loss to Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open.

Naomi defeated the 39-year-old tennis legend 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals of the annual tournament that took place in Melbourne on Thursday, Feb. 18. Following the match, Serena took part in a press conference but cut the questions short after getting emotional during one of her responses.

In footage from the press event that can be seen below, the moderator said, "Last couple questions in the room, please." He then called on a reporter who asked about Serena's "unforced errors through the match" and whether it was "just one of those bad days at the office."

Serena started to tear up and responded, "Uh, I don't know." She then added, "I'm done," as she got up from her seat and walked out of the room, ending the conference.

Earlier in the question-and-answer session, Serena had been in good spirits while responding to a reporter who asked about the end of the match. After her loss, the tennis great left the court to a standing ovation and placed her hand over heart.