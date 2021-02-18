See Kim Kardashian Give Tristan Thompson Advice on Getting Back With Khloe Kardashian

Watch : Tristan Thompson Gets Kim Kardashian's Advice on Khloe

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson officially back together?

That's what Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian and the NBA player himself are trying to figure out in this exclusive preview clip from the upcoming season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"Some days are good," Tristan tells Kim after she asks how they're doing. "And some days, she gets a little frustrated by what's going on with the media."

As fans are surely aware, Khloe and Tristan's on-again, off-again relationship has been mired in drama over the years. While they've always put their differences aside to co-parent 2-year-old True Thompson, the pair seemingly started anew in recent months by reconciling romantically.

The way Kim sees it, Khloe does want to be with Tristan—just not publicly. "I don't even think it's to her anymore about getting over the past things that you guys have been through," the SKIMS owner says. "I think it's just mostly what other people are gonna think. I think she's totally fine otherwise she wouldn't be hanging out with you 24/7."