Shanna Moakler Likes Shady Comment About Travis Barker "Downgrading" to Kourtney Kardashian

They say a picture is worth a thousand words... but in today's world, social media likes also speak volumes.
Just days after celebrating their first Valentine's Day together, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their relationship Instagram official on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
While the Poosh founder let her photo do all the talking, as the image simply showed their hands intertwined, the Blink-182 musician responded to her post with a black heart emoji. However, the couple's new romance isn't giving everyone heart-eyes.
Hours after Kourtney and Travis seemingly put their love on display, the rock star's ex-wife Shanna Moakler cheekily liked a comment referencing her ex's new relationship.
"Shhhhiiiii that broad don't got nothin' on you. Travis downgraded big time," the Instagram user wrote on Shanna's post, which she liked.
A few of the model's followers found the comment offensive with one person responding, "There's no need to say that. Everyone is beautiful in their own way."
"How about we stop putting women against each other," another chimed in, with someone else replying, "Kourtney is gorgeous like you should be judging. Not."
Shanna's reaction to Travis' romance with Kourtney comes as a surprise considering the trio goes way back.
Not only has the 45-year-old drummer been longtime neighbors with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, but when he and Shanna were still together, their kids were close to Kourtney and Scott Disick's children. In fact, Travis' family has appeared on past episodes of the E! reality TV series.
As fans might recall, Travis and Shanna tied the knot in 2004 and separated two years later. While they officially got divorced in February 2008, the couple tried to work on their relationship, especially after he was injured in a plane crash that left four people dead in September 2008. But alas, a year later, they felt it was best to call it quits for good. The exes share two kids together: Landon Asher Barker, 17, and Alabama Luella Barker, 15.
These days, however, it looks like the Blink-182 star has found his special someone with Kourtney. Back in January, E! News confirmed the two were dating with a source telling us at the time, "It's been very low-key."
"They are a really good match, and Kourtney's entire family already loves Travis," the insider added. "They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic."
According to the insider, their connection is unlike any other.
"Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney. The chemistry and flirtation has always been there," the source noted. "They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He's an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It's going well, and they aren't putting pressure on it being super serious at this point."
While Shanna has seemingly hinted at her thoughts over Kourtney and Travis' relationship, a separate insider revealed how Scott feels about their romance.
"Scott has been around Travis on several occasions and thinks he's a great guy," the source previously told E! News. "He's really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating. Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it's not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship."
The insider added, "He couldn't be happier that she's moved on. As long as the kids are in a healthy situation and Kourtney's in a good place, then Scott is happy for them."
From the looks of Kourtney's latest photo of her and Travis, it's clear they are head over heels.