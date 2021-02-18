Meghan & HarryFashion WeekKardashiansLocal NewsShop E!VideosPhotos
Exclusive

Inside Miranda Kerr's Gorgeous Malibu Home and Life With Her 3 Kids

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Miranda Kerr talked about her new furniture collection and life at her Malibu home with her husband and three children.

By Corinne Heller, Alli Rosenbloom Feb 18, 2021 12:05 AMTags
Fashion WeekExclusivesMiranda KerrShop With E!Shop Home
Watch: Miranda Kerr's NYFW Beauty Routine

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

While juggling her career and life as a busy mom, Miranda Kerr is also helping others feel at home.

The 37-year-old supermodel has been co-designing furniture for her Love. Joy. Bliss line in collaboration with Universal Furniture (available at Neiman Marcus and One King's Lane) since 2019. That year, she gave birth to her third child—and the second for her husband Evan Spiegel, son Myles Spiegel. The two are also parents to son Hart Spiegel, 2, and she also has a 10-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

"Sometimes I have to just stop and pinch myself because we have three healthy children, we're both doing what we love," Miranda told E! News. "I love design and creating this collection was a dream come true. And then working on my own skincare line as well, Kora Organics, and designing the packaging for that. We're really just following our passions and balancing work life with home life."

Kerr said she sets calendar reminders for herself, makes time to practice self-care and exercise and ends her workday at a specific time so she can spend time with her family. She also said she and Evan avoid working on Sundays so they can be with their kids.

"It's definitely a juggling act," Kerr said. "When most people text me, they're like 'How are you?' I send them the juggling emoji because that's how I feel, especially with my two youngest ones, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old, and I'm still breastfeeding my 1-year-old."

photos
Miranda Kerr's Street Style

Kerr decorated her own Malibu home with pieces from her furniture collection, many of which are stark white. However, having two toddlers can make it challenging to keep them in pristine condition.

Nino Muñoz

"It is performance fabric, so when something spill you just wipe it off," she told E! News. "The other day, my little one spilled celery juice and I was like, 'Ah!' And I went running to get a towel and actually when it spills, it kind of beads off. It doesn't sink in, which is really great and practical when you have three boys, two of them being 1 and 2-year-olds!"

Kerr's home also features some original pieces: Flynn's artwork is displayed all over the house. "His attention to detail and his drawings for his age really just blows my mind," the former Victoria's Secret model said. "He's been very much into drawing. And so, the house in Malibu has his drawings from one year up. And I really love that because it adds so much life to the home. He's very talented."

Flynn, Kerr said, has shown interest in design in general. "He's very specific and loves looking at everything even when I'm designing the packaging for my Kora Organics, my certified organic skincare line," she said. "He's like, 'Ooh, that's nice. I like that!'"

See photos of Kerr's Malibu home and her latest Love. Joy. Bliss furniture collection below:

Trending Stories

1

Demi Lovato Can No Longer Drive After Overdose Caused Brain Damage

2

Travis Barker's Ex Reacts to Him "Downgrading" to Kourtney Kardashian

3
Exclusive

Inside Miranda Kerr's Gorgeous Malibu Home and Life With Her 3 Kids

Nino Muñoz
Dining Room + Artwork

Kerr showed off her Love. Joy. Bliss furniture collection, a collaboration with Universal Furniture, in February 2020.

"The photo in the top right...is a picture that Flynn probably made when he was two," Kerr told E! News. "He was specific about the colors and every little detail. And it's so funny because when he was little, I tried to give him crayons and he has never liked crayons, ever since he was little he'd much prefer to paint or draw with a pencil or a felt tip pen or something like that."

"One thing next to me there in that picture is the editorial end table," she continued. "So that comes as a set of two with the soft metal gold frames and glass top."

Nino Muñoz
Kitchen Nook

One of Kerr's favorite furniture pieces is the Love. Joy. Bliss round dining table "just because it just can kind of be used in so many different ways because of the air-like quality to it."

"And also it's got the geometric base and you can see through the glass and I just really love the fact that it can be in a small room," she said. "I have a small little nook in Malibu that I put that specific table and the room feels larger because of that piece in there because the quality, the air and it's just a beautiful piece."

She added, "I also am obsessed with the Brentwood chair and ottoman because I just love the fabric. It's an easy to clean fabric, it's great and I have firsthand experience with that with my children. So, it's a beautiful piece that I actually have in two places in my home. I have it in the living area but I also have one in my bedroom and it's just kind of like an easy-to-live-with piece that feels timeless and cozy and practical all at the time same time."

Nino Muñoz
Bedroom

"That is the Brentwood chair and ottoman that I really am obsessed with, which is in two areas in my house, and this one is in my bedroom," Kerr said. "And then next to it is the Opaline Martini table, which has the geometric, soft-gold base just like the glass round dining table. It's a small table but it's really special with its detail. It has the mother of pearl top and I think that it's really versatile. You could use it like a little end table or you could put it next to how I have it here. It could be a nightstand table."

"It's a really beautiful little piece that has that geometric shape that I really like because I'm very much into crystals and also sacred geometry," she said. "So I really like that. And I like that the air goes through the table and creates that space."

Nino Muñoz
Living Room

"You've got the end table, which is the bubble glass top with this soft gold metal frame," Kerr said. "When you look down at that, you can see the shape of the bottom through the bubbled glass. So I really like the fact of the detail of the base of that and I loved the bubble glass top because it feels a little retro but feels of this time, but at the same time a little timeless."

"It's just one of those things that has the subtle details without being too in-your-face, you have to kind of do a double take to be like, oh what kind of glass is that? And it's obviously functional and it's quite a sturdy piece. It's quite heavy, that piece, which is good when you have little toddlers running around, you don't want them to knock anything over!"

Nino Muñoz
Living Room

Kerr said one of her favorite rooms in her home in the living area.

"I feel like my home in Malibu, to me, is like a little tree house," she said. "And so you're nestled in with the trees, I love the feeling of bringing the outside in with the beautiful trees and whatnot that you see with the beautiful high pitched roof. With some of those pillows, I had those pillows made from scarves because I loved the pattern and it was a way to add a pop of color to the otherwise neutral palette. And I love incorporating things like, something personal, like this being a scarf that I made into a pillow that has that pop of color. And the beautiful cocktail table there in the middle I love, with the round edges and the mother of pearl detail."

"The other chairs in there are the Hollywood accent chairs that create separation between the dining room and the living room. I love the mix of the leather, mixed in with that sofa, mixed in with the mother of pearl details. That room to me is really cozy and bright and inspiring because the light comes through really beautifully through those windows. The kitchen is just on the other side, so it's really great to have that open kitchen living space."

Nino Muñoz
Windermere Etagere or Bookshelf

"It's a fun piece that has the soft gold metals," Kerr said. "You could see front to back, you could stack multiple of them together. I just love rearranging this bookshelf because you can [put] books in there, candles and crystals...I think it's just a fun piece to have in the home."

Nino Muñoz
Guest Bedroom

"I love this room because it's so light and I love bringing the outside inside with the trees and whatnot," Kerr told E! News. "These gorgeous chairs, which are the Callie accent chairs, they basically have this beautiful velvet, there's a velvet blush accent fabric. Then on the back, it's a different fabric. So there's two different fabrics on that, a different fabric on the back and a different fabric on the front but still with the same color, just with a difference of texture, which is really to me all about that subtle detail."

"And that gorgeous table that's in between them is the geo end table, which has the taupe lacquer, a very high gloss lacquer with the mother of pearl top," she continued. "I think it's really beautiful, has that geo shape again...and then we have the bunching cocktail tables, they also can be separated or together, you can put them closer in or separate and it has the alabaster wood finish."

Nino Muñoz
Dining Room

"The Marion dining table has the woodgrain detail, it has different directions which creates the geometric patterns," Kerr said. "It has the eaves in the middle to extend the table, so you can make it smaller or bigger. It's a very chic, timeless table...you will be blown away in the details in this table. The legs are just beautiful, it has gold brass detail on the feet to match the chairs."

And the chairs around the table are the Love. Joy. Bliss. Chairs, they have an alabaster finish, has the gold brass detail on the feet. It has the texture in the front, it's like a woven pewter material and then on the back it has the beautiful detail of the woodgrain again. And then in the back there is the beautiful Opaline Bar Cabinet which has the mother of pearl overlay, soft gold metal base, two doors, it has wine glass holders inside. The back panel is mirrored, it has adjustable glass shelves, it has lights inside of there. It's a very chic, beautiful wine cabinet but you have no idea that it's a bar cabinet from the outside. You could use it for other things but it is a beautiful bar cabinet. So that's absolutely beautiful because it's not in your face, it's very subtle with the detail and it's pretty special when you open it and you get to see all the fun details inside with the adjustable shelves and the wine bottle storage and the lights inside. It's a very fun piece. A lot of people really love that.

The chairs around the table are the Love. Joy. Bliss. Chairs, they have an alabaster finish, has the gold brass detail on the feet. It has the texture in the front, it's like a woven pewter material and then on the back it has the beautiful detail of the woodgrain again. And then in the back there is the beautiful Opaline Bar Cabinet which has the mother of pearl overlay, soft gold metal base, two doors, it has wine glass holders inside. The back panel is mirrored, it has adjustable glass shelves, it has lights inside of there. It's a very chic, beautiful wine cabinet but you have no idea that it's a bar cabinet from the outside."

Trending Stories

1

Demi Lovato Can No Longer Drive After Overdose Caused Brain Damage

2

Travis Barker's Ex Reacts to Him "Downgrading" to Kourtney Kardashian

3
Exclusive

Inside Miranda Kerr's Gorgeous Malibu Home and Life With Her 3 Kids

4
Breaking

Morgan Stewart Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Jordan McGraw

5

Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Shows Off Her Postpartum Body