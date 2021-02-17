Taylor Swift Makes a Subtle Show of Support for Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's New TV Role

Watch : Taylor Swift Makes Rare Comment on Joe Alwyn Relationship

We'll be seeing more of Joe Alwyn on our TV screens.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, Hulu and BBC Three confirmed the cast for its TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's 2017 novel, Conversations With Friends. This marks Alwyn's latest foray into television as he previously starred as Bob Cratchit in the 2019 mini-series, A Christmas Carol, and is slated to appear in the highly anticipated remake of Brideshead Revisited.

On this casting news, Alwyn wrote on Instagram, "'Conversations With Friends' is one of my favourite books of the last few years. I'm so grateful and excited to be invited onboard, and to get to work with this amazingly talented group of people."

Alwyn's girlfriend, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, subtly supported this announcement by liking it on Instagram. The pair, who began dating in 2016, prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

In addition to Alwyn, who has been cast as Nick, the upcoming series will star newcomer Alison Oliver as Frances, Sasha Lane as Bobbi and Jemima Kirke as Melissa. According to the recent announcement, production will begin in Dublin, Belfast and other locations this year.