Taylor Swift Makes a Subtle Show of Support for Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's New TV Role

We'll be seeing more of Joe Alwyn on our TV screens.
On Wednesday, Feb. 17, Hulu and BBC Three confirmed the cast for its TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's 2017 novel, Conversations With Friends. This marks Alwyn's latest foray into television as he previously starred as Bob Cratchit in the 2019 mini-series, A Christmas Carol, and is slated to appear in the highly anticipated remake of Brideshead Revisited.
On this casting news, Alwyn wrote on Instagram, "'Conversations With Friends' is one of my favourite books of the last few years. I'm so grateful and excited to be invited onboard, and to get to work with this amazingly talented group of people."
Alwyn's girlfriend, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, subtly supported this announcement by liking it on Instagram. The pair, who began dating in 2016, prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.
In addition to Alwyn, who has been cast as Nick, the upcoming series will star newcomer Alison Oliver as Frances, Sasha Lane as Bobbi and Jemima Kirke as Melissa. According to the recent announcement, production will begin in Dublin, Belfast and other locations this year.
For those unfamiliar with the plot, Hulu and BBC Three offered up the following description:
"Conversations with Friends follows Frances, a 21-year-old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time. Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi is self-assured, outspoken and compelling. Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin. It's at one of their shows that they meet Melissa, an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair. Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick, a handsome but reserved actor. While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense secret affair that is surprising to them both. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear."
As E! News readers well know, this is not the first of Rooney's novels to be adapted for television. Hulu and BBC Three previously found success, including two 2021 Golden Globes nominations, by bringing Normal People to the small screen.
Conversations With Friends will premiere in 2022 on Hulu in the U.S.