TikTok's Addison Rae Responds to Critical Comments About Her Body

In a candid new interview, TikTok superstar Addison Rae talked about the most hurtful comments she gets on social media.
The former Louisiana State University student, who is the highest paid content creator on TikTok, opened up to Glamour UK about her whirlwind social media success. The 20 year old, who created a TikTok less than two years ago, shared that while she's found a way to "continue entertaining and performing" thanks to the platform, it also means having to deal with harsh comments from followers, which she told the outlet can be "triggering" for her.
"I am 20 and my body is constantly changing, but people have this high standard around body image and say, ‘Oh, you have to look like this to look great or to look hot or to be cool or to be pretty,'" she shared. "For me, a lot of people have said, ‘Oh I love how comfortable she is and she doesn't look like the beauty standard.' It's a backhanded compliment sometimes because people will be like, ‘I'm so glad she's confident that she doesn't look perfect."'
Addison added that it "hurts" to read those comments, too.
"I think everyone's perfect, so why is there some standard of ‘this body is the ideal body'?" she pondered. "I have thought a lot in the past year that it doesn't really define me and I am learning to love my body and who I am, for what I am."
The star, who will make her feature debut in He's All That, a gender-flipped remake of the 1999 film She's All That, also shared that she used to spend way too much time comparing herself to others on social media, but now finds a way to give herself "grace."
"I used to ask myself, ‘Why doesn't my body look like that? Or why isn't my hair that way? Or why is my face this way?' Or even feature-wise, sometimes I would just really look at myself and pick myself apart for no reason," she explained. "There is so much going on in the world today, adding self-esteem onto that is really tough. If you can't mentally, emotionally or physically love who you are it becomes really difficult to even be happy."
Fortunately for Addison, she's found a way to battle that negativity.
"Therapy is a great way to work on that and it's an outlet to speak on things that are bothering you internally," she said. "Just being able to have someone to talk to has been a big thing for me and understanding that if you let people understand you a little more, then they will."