Meghan & HarryFashion WeekKardashiansLocal NewsShop E!VideosPhotos

Ben Higgins Shares the Real Reason Why He Lost 30 Lbs. During The Bachelor

In a new podcast interview, Ben Higgins revealed the “craziest thing” that ever happened to him on The Bachelor. Find out why he lost 30 lbs. while filming.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 17, 2021 6:15 PMTags
Reality TVThe BachelorCelebritiesInjury And IllnessBen HigginsBachelor Nation
Watch: Ben Higgins & Jessica Clarke Give Couples Quarantine Tips

For the first time, Ben Higgins is opening up about a health scare he experienced while on The Bachelor.

While searching for his happily ever after in 2016, the best-selling author wasn't exactly feeling his best. In fact, he had a parasite in his gut that hit right when filming started.

"The craziest thing that ever happened to me on this franchise, that I can speak to openly now, is I had a massive parasite the whole time I was on the show," he shared on the Fubo Sports podcast Drinks With Binks. "I was in Honduras—which is a country I love—for a wedding. I get a parasite in my gut."

Ben continued, "I have an incredible stomach flu for the three months of the season, I lose 30 lbs. from start to finish."

So how did the Bachelor Nation member hide it for so long as he searched for love with JoJo Fletcher, Lauren Bushnell, Amanda Stanton and other contestants?

photos
The Biggest Bombshells From Ben Higgins' Book

"It was blamed on being stressed and anxious," he explained. "You can't really share this after the show because that isn't a great look for The Bachelor. It's not a great look for the contestants. It's not a great look for the show, that I was sick the whole time."

And while fans were distracted by lavish trips and romantic date nights, the co-host of iHeartRadio's Almost Famous podcast explained that some evenings were more challenging than others. 

"You have to imagine what it's like to be sitting on a date with somebody else, and all of a sudden you go, 'uh oh,'" he said. "You tap out. You run. You run."

The confession comes after Ben released his highly anticipated book titled, Alone in Plain Sight: Searching for Connection When You're Seen but Not Known.

Trending Stories

1

How Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Fell So Hard, So Fast

2

Britney Spears Fans Study Her Hidden-Words Post After Documentary

3

Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Carter Reum

While he touches upon his split from Lauren, the Generous Coffee co-founder also opened up about his second chance at love with fiancée Jessica Clarke

As Ben described her in the book, she's "the one I have chosen to love for a lifetime." Safe to say everything worked out in the end.

Trending Stories

1

How Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Fell So Hard, So Fast

2

Britney Spears Fans Study Her Hidden-Words Post After Documentary

3

Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Carter Reum

4

See the Explosive First Trailer for Emma Stone's Cruella

5
Exclusive

Why Tessica Brown Wouldn't Wish Gorilla Glue Debacle on "Worst Enemy"