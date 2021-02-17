Meghan & HarryFashion WeekKardashiansLocal NewsShop E!VideosPhotos

Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Carter Reum

While celebrating her birthday, Paris Hilton confirmed she's engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum. Keep scrolling to take a trip through their magical year of love.

By Mona Thomas Feb 17, 2021 2:25 PMTags
EngagementsParis HiltonCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Paris Hilton's Heartfelt Letter to Boyfriend Carter Reum

The stars have aligned for Paris Hilton and boyfriend Carter Reum.

On Feb. 17, the star's 40th birthday, she confirmed she's engaged to her boyfriend of just over a year. "This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift," Paris told People. "I'm excited for our next chapter."

According to the outlet, the couple got engaged on Feb. 13 while on a private island celebrating her birthday.

Since the multi-hyphenated businesswoman went public with the savvy entrepreneur back in January 2020, the two have been inseparable. They debuted their relationship at the InStyle and Warner Bros. party following the 2020 Golden Globes.

A source told E! News at the time, "Paris was with Carter Reum last night. He is a tech startup entrepreneur and investor and is in the Gwyneth Paltrow circle of friends. He is known in Hollywood. They have been seeing each other for a little over a month."

Although multiples sources shared that the two "are very happy together," there was no question about the international singer-DJ's feeling for Carter as she is not shy about gushing over her man. 

As fans of the Sliving queen may recall, they have adorably celebrated each month of their whirlwind relationship with a heartfelt Instagram post.

photos
Paris Hilton Through the Years

In April, the "Stars Are Blind" artist wrote, "Happy Anniversary my love. My favorite thing to do is make memories with you. Your kisses are magical. I love being yours and knowing you're mine."

Paris has also referred to Carter as her home and her missing piece in her monthly love letters on Instagram.

"When we first met, I had no idea of the amazing journey I was about to embark on," she wrote in an August Instagram caption. "My life was always empty, like I was missing something. But when I met you, I knew you were the one. You've filled my heart with so much love. I believe that everything happens for a reason because everything in my life, all the good and the bad, has led me right to you."

Shutterstock

By the time October rolled around, fans of the attractive couple suspected Carter had already popped the big question. What really made the rumor mill spin was an Instagram caption from Paris where she wrote, "And they lived happily ever after" along with a photo of the pair staring lovingly at each other in front of a Disneyland backdrop. (It is the happiest place on Earth, after all). 

But alas, the duo continued on their love affair, jet setting around the world per usual. Paris style.

In December, the Simple Life star wrote a tear-jerking one-year anniversary tribute to her man that could cause envy even amongst the happiest of couples.

"Happy 1 year Anniversary my love! I love that we celebrate our love every month," the touching caption began. "I can't believe it's only been a year. It feels like I've been with you a lifetime! I have never felt so close to another person in my life. And that's because you're the first one who tore down the walls I built around my heart and opened up my heart in a way that I didn't know was possible."

The This is Paris creator continued, "I truly believe that we were custom-made for each other and meant to be. Nothing in my life has ever felt so right or so perfect! Every day I feel like I'm in a dream. There's no one I'd rather spend forever with. I've heard of twin flames before but I never believed in them till you."

Paris goes on to name Carter her best friend, other half and partner for life.

"I can't wait for our future and a lifetime of love and adventures," she gushed. "Because no matter what happens in life, I will always be happy, feel safe and at home in your arms and by your side forever."

REX/Shutterstock
Start of Something New

The world-famous socialite and her new boo ring in their first Christmas together with a trip to his Michigan hometown in 2019. 

REX/Shutterstock
Love at First Sight

From the start, Paris says she saw something special in Carter.

"I feel so blessed to have found the love of my life at the perfect time," she raves. "He is everything I have ever hoped and dreamed of. Loyal, kind, romantic, handsome, thoughtful, caring, brilliant and perfect for me in every way. I truly believe that everything in life happens for a reason and that we were always meant to be."

REX/Shutterstock
Snow Bunnies

The duo jets off to Yellowstone National Park in February 2020.

REX/Shutterstock
Cuddle Up

Paris believes she and Carter are soulmates for life, sharing, "I've heard of twin flames before but I never believed in them 'till I met Carter. He is definitely my twin flame, my best friend, my other half and I can't wait for our future and to spend the rest of our lives together."

REX/Shutterstock
You & Me

The entrepreneur flashes his leading lady a smile as they ride a ski lift in Yellowstone

REX/Shutterstock
Easter Celebrations

They say opposites attract, but not in the case of Paris and Carter's love story. "We are both Aquarius, so we are alike in so many ways," she shares. "I love everything about him."

REX/Shutterstock
Summer of Love

In August, the lovebirds take to the high seas for this Kodak moment. 

REX/Shutterstock
He's The One

What makes Carter stand out from Paris' previous Prince Charming's? As she puts it, "This is the first time in my life where I am with my equal. He wants nothing from me but my love. It's such an incredible feeling to know that. And this is the first time in my life where I have let down my walls and opened my heart to someone."

 

REX/Shutterstock
Wanderlust

As the fall season approaches, the couple heads to Utah for a romantic getaway. 

REX/Shutterstock
Puppy Love

Carter showers Paris with gifts, including an adorable dog she named Slivington.

"She is so exotic and has the most stunning baby blue eyes and the cutest personality," the star describes. "I love that he is an animal lover like me."

REX/Shutterstock
One Year Down, Forever to Go

In November, Paris and Carter celebrate their one-year anniversary with a lavish trip to Bora Bora. 

REX/Shutterstock
Paradise

Calling Bora Bora "one of my favorite places in the world," Paris gushes, "We had the best time together, going on adventures, water skiing, swimming with sharks, turtles and all the beautiful sea life, wakeboarding, jet skiing and swimming in the beautiful warm turquoise waters. He always loves to surprise me. He makes me feel like a princess everyday. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world."

REX/Shutterstock
Fun in the Sun

And the award for Best Instagram Boyfriend goes to Carter!

REX/Shutterstock
Bling Bling

Paris says her man surprised her with "the most beautiful diamond bracelet" for their anniversary. "I was so happy I cried when I read the card and opened up the gift box and saw the gorgeous sparkling bracelet," she adds. "I love it so much and will treasure it forever."

REX/Shutterstock
Feeling Grateful

Over the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday, Paris spends time with Carter's family at the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach, Calif.

"I love how close his family is," she says. "They are such kind and genuine people. We all always have the best time together and it's so nice to spend so much time together."

REX/Shutterstock
A Perfect Match

Mwah! 

REX/Shutterstock
A New Chapter

Paris' 2020 documentary explored her troubled childhood, an aspect of her personal life that she says impacted her romantic relationships. 

"After what I have been through in life, I was very protective of my heart and letting people in," she explains. "But with Carter it all just happened so naturally—like he was the one I had waited my whole life for. So I'm so happy that I was patient and waited for The One."

REX/Shutterstock
A Year They'll Never Forget

Despite such a "crazy and scary" year due to the pandemic, Paris says, "I always try and see the silver lining in everything, and I am so grateful to have had Carter in my life. I can't imagine being single and alone during all this."

"Plus, it brought us even closer being able to spend 24/7 together," she continues. "I'm used to traveling all around the world over 250 days a year, so this is the first time I've been in one place. Carter and I always say to each other that being together like this has literally been like being in a five-year relationship. I've never felt closer to a person in my life."

