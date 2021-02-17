The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Fuel Romance Rumors With New York Outing

Watch : Peter Weber Ends Things With Kelley Flanagan After "Stressful" Move

What's going on with Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber? That's the very question Bachelor fans are asking after examining the duo's social media activity.

On Feb. 16, Kelley took to Instagram Stories to share footage of herself shopping for apartments in New York, where Peter currently resides. Later on, she posted a photo of herself enjoying some rosé and French fries at Good Bar in Brooklyn.

But it looks like she wasn't alone. That same day, Peter posted a video of himself grabbing a bite to eat with his pal and fellow Bachelorette alum Dustin Blaine Kendrick. And while he didn't list their location, it didn't take long for social media sleuths to piece together that the pilot and the attorney appeared to be at the same restaurant. Similarly, Kelley later posted clips of herself hanging out at 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar in Manhattan. Dustin also shared a video from what appeared to be the same place.

As fans will recall, Kelley, Peter and Dustin all quarantined together in Chicago last year. It wasn't long before Kelley and Peter sparked romance rumors with their TikTok videos and eventually confirmed they were dating.