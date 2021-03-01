2021 GOLDEN GLOBES

The Complete List of Winners
Prince HarryGolden GlobesKardashiansLocal NewsShop E!VideosPhotos

Now Is the Perfect Time to Watch Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, we invite you to enjoy Ted Lasso for the first or 50th time. After all, Jason Sudeikis just won a Golden Globe award for his role on the Apple TV+ show.

By Alyssa Ray Mar 01, 2021 2:59 AMTags
TVGolden GlobesJason SudeikisNBCU
Watch: Jason Sudeikis Suffered From Imposter Syndrome on "SNL"

"Smells like potential."

These wise words by Jason Sudeikis' titular character in Ted Lasso ring true as the Apple TV+ comedy faces two potential wins at the upcoming 2021 Golden Globes. And we couldn't be more excited for the show and Sudeikis, who just took home the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Television Series—Comedy.

Released in August of last year, Ted Lasso follows an American football coach (Sudeikis) as he tries to coach a fledgling English Premier League team. SPOILER: Coach Lasso has no experience coaching soccer (or how the rest of the world calls it, football).

The comedy became a sleeper hit thanks to word of mouth—and we couldn't be more grateful. In fact, while we were a bit late to the Ted Lasso bandwagon, it has since become our re-watch of choice as the coronavirus pandemic powers on.

photos
See the Winners of the 2021 Golden Globes

Between the literal spit takes, dad jokes and heartwarming characters, Ted Lasso is easily one of the best comfort TV shows out there. As for the others? You can find the full list of comfy TV shows below!

NBC
Parks and Recreation

The world needs Leslie Knope—and they got her in the scripted reunion special that aired in April. Revisiting the world of Pawnee for the umpteenth time brings an air of cheeriness, optimism and faith in government that goes the extra mile in the time of coronavirus. —Chris Harnick

Pop TV
Schitt's Creek

For those who still haven't seen Schitt's Creek, welcome to your new TV home. You'll adore Moira's wigs and one-liners, root for Alexis' journey, and fall head over heels with David and Patrick's love story. The episodes are short, sweet and full of moments that will make you laugh and make you cry. It's the ultimate feel-good show, and it's "simply the best." — Elyse Dupre

Art Streiber/NBC
30 Rock

30 Rock is timeless and Liz Lemon will also be one of the most relatable characters to ever grace TV. Rewatching, I cannot help but wonder how the show would be dealing with the happenings of 2020. While that's not happening, it's still nice to revisit the gang at studio 6H. —Chris Harnick

PS: I still standby my pitch for Queen of Jordan spinoff.

NBC
Scrubs

It's the perfect mix of silly comedy and a little bit of realistic drama. Even though the medical aspect hits a little close to home right now, there's something comforting about watching everyday life in a hospital through good times and bad, with a little absurdist fantasy thrown in. —Lauren Piester

NBC
The Office

It's a basic choice, but every time I hear those intro piano keys play, I'm instantly in a better mood. — Kelsey Klemme

NBC
Superstore

First off I want to say justice for Superstore, it's a show that's so funny that it should be this era's The Office and it's been my mission to get people to watch, and now is the perfect time! Anyone whose worked retail can relate and it's lighthearted humor takes my mind off the craziness going on for 30 minutes. — Kelsey Klemme

FOX Image Collection via Getty Image
New Girl

It's easy to forget just how funny New Girl is until you're watching it again, and suddenly you've watched 17 episodes in one day and for those 17 episodes, you were able to distract yourself from the rest of the world thanks to Nick and Schmidt and their arguments over towels and cookies and unorthodox home repair. Nothing makes sense in that loft and it's perfect. —Lauren Piester

FOX
King of the Hill

Fox's animated family sitcom gave us one of TV's best moms, Peggy Hill (hoo-yeah!), and some of the best slice of life comedy that holds up more than 20 years later. Like other animated shows, the characters don't really age, providing a sense of stability and normalcy along with humor that I've long enjoyed (and rewatched half a dozen times). — Chris Harnick

CBS
Everybody Loves Raymond

If you need a good laugh, spend just a few minutes admiring Marie (Doris Roberts) and Frank's (Peter Boyle) relationship on the long-running CBS comedy. Sure, Marie may have no boundaries. And some of Frank's jokes are TMI. But during times like these, it's nice to be reminded you aren't the only one with a dysfunctional family — Mike Vulpo

Touchstone Television
The Golden Girls

Nearly every night, I take a trip to Miami for a slice of cheesecake on the lanai with the girls in NBC's classic sitcom. I always know I can find comfort in one of Rose's St. Olaf stories or Sophia making me picture Siciliy in 1917 or Blanche's unrepentant flirting or Dorothy's withering sarcasm regardless of how many times I've seen the episode. (And, at this point, chances are I've seen it a lot.) Between weeknights on Hallmark, Sunday morning marathons on TV Land and the entire series on Hulu, I'm never too far from my girls and that's how I like it. — Billy Nilles

NBC
Brooklyn Nine-Nine

You want comfort, look no further than Brooklyn Nine-Nine, home of a police squad that is both totally ridiculous and also full of people you just want to hug (minus Hitchcock and Scully). No matter what happens, Captain Holt always ends up back as captain and Jake and Amy always end up together, so there's always a happy ending. — Lauren Piester

Apple+
Ted Lasso

Believe us, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso is the show to watch right now. The infectious optimism of Coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is exactly the thing we need as the coronavirus pandemic continues on. Not only is Sudeikis' character sincerely sweet, but his constant dad puns and uplifting speeches will put a smile on your face. —Alyssa Ray

Pop
Schitt's Creek

(NOTE: Schitt's Creek is on here twice because it's THAT good).

While practicing social distancing, I've found myself queuing up old episodes of Schitt's Creek when I need a good laugh or just want to unwind before bed. There's just something so comforting about watching the Rose family's day-to-day lives play out. Between Moira showing off her impressive but insane vocabulary, hearing Alexis say, "Ew, David," and the heartwarming nature of the show, it never fails to put me in a good mood. —Emily Belfiore

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Golden Globe Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

2

Justin Duggar Weds Claire Spivey 5 Months After Announcing Courtship

3

Catherine O'Hara Just Accepted Her Golden Globe With Holding a Martini

What's your favorite comfort TV show? Be sure to let us know!

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet coverage of the 2021 Golden Globes this Monday, March 1st starting at 10am. Then catch the repeat airing at 8:30pm!

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Golden Globe Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

2

Prince Harry Talks Marriage, "Difficult" Royal Life and Raising Archie

3

Justin Duggar Weds Claire Spivey 5 Months After Announcing Courtship

4

Vanessa Bryant Slams Evan Rachel Wood's "Vile" Tweet About Kobe Bryant

5

Catherine O'Hara Just Accepted Her Golden Globe With Holding a Martini