Why "Gorilla Glue Girl" Tessica Brown Wouldn’t Wish the Viral Debacle on Her "Worst Enemy"

The story of the "Gorilla Glue Girl" has a happy ending, and Tessica Brown is now living just as free as her hair.

In the past two weeks, the Louisiana resident has exploded on social media after she accidentally superglued her hair to her scalp. A month ago, Tessica ran out of her göt2b Glue Spray and instead used Gorilla Spray Adhesive to lock in her pony tail. She shared videos of herself trying to shampoo the glue out, but had no success after washing it 15 times.

Tessica even went to the hospital, before a friend finally helped her cut her pony tail off. She then flew to Los Angeles on Feb. 10 to meet with surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng to remove the stubborn substance from her scalp. She said the doctor "gave me my life back."

Now, the internet sensation is speaking out about the "big relief" of having her saga come to a close. Throughout her hair journey, she's gained hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok and Instagram. Her sudden fame has allowed her to release merch, score VIP treatment and even catch the attention of stars like Chance the Rapper.