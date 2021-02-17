How Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Fell So Hard, So Fast

Watch : Shailene Woodley Spotted After Aaron Rodgers Engagement News

His playoff hopes may have been dashed two weeks earlier, but Aaron Rodgers still managed to pull focus Super Bowl weekend.

Accepting the Most Valuable Player award in a virtual appearance at the Feb. 6 NFL Honors the night before Tom Brady's Buccaneers bested Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs, the Packers quarterback made an announcement that garnered more hype than Brady's seventh ring, The Weeknd's bandaged dancers and even Michael B. Jordan's steamy Alexa commercial.

Describing 2020 as "a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments," the league's three-time honoree slipped his big news in between chatter about how COVID had impacted the season. "One hundred-eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped," he detailed, "a plan for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career."

Right, right, what now?!? and, all right, 4,299 passing yards is certainly nothing to sneeze at.