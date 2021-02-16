Beyoncé’s New Family Photos From Valentine’s Day Will Have Hearts Melting

Beyoncé is "Crazy in Love" all day, everyday.
This past weekend, pop culture fans were scrolling all over social media in hopes of getting a sneak peek into how their favorite Hollywood couples were celebrating Valentine's Day.
By now, followers likely know Michael B. Jordan went all out for Lori Harvey by shutting down an aquarium. Shawn Mendes decided to kiss Camila Cabello's toes. And to the surprise of some, Beyoncé took to Instagram on Feb. 15 and gave the Beyhive a preview into her family's festivities.
Thanks to a new compilation of photos, fans learned that the Grammy winner and her husband Jay-Z were able to have a romantic date night.
Beyoncé wore a white button-down that she tucked into a red-hot skirt. She matched with a pair of heels and an Alexander McQueen shoulder bag. As for Jay-Z, he kept it casual in a black sweatshirt and pants before adding a matching peacoat to the look.
Not to be outdone, the couple's children also made a few appearances including 3-year-old Rumi Carter who couldn't help but explore a special Valentine's Day gift bag.
Mom and dad also appeared to receive handmade gifts from their other kids including 3-year-old Sir Carter and 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter.
The Valentine's Day celebrations come before Beyoncé is expected to drop her highly anticipated Ivy Park x Adidas collection titled Icy Park. The items will be available online beginning Feb. 19.
"Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries," Beyoncé shared in a previous statement. "We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader."
And for those wondering how quarantine life has been for the busy mom, Beyonce shared a glimpse during a recent interview with British Vogue.
"My best advice is to love [your kids] harder than ever," she told the publication. "I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings."