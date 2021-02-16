Beyoncé’s New Family Photos From Valentine’s Day Will Have Hearts Melting

Watch : Cardi B & Offset and More Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2021

Beyoncé is "Crazy in Love" all day, everyday.

This past weekend, pop culture fans were scrolling all over social media in hopes of getting a sneak peek into how their favorite Hollywood couples were celebrating Valentine's Day.

By now, followers likely know Michael B. Jordan went all out for Lori Harvey by shutting down an aquarium. Shawn Mendes decided to kiss Camila Cabello's toes. And to the surprise of some, Beyoncé took to Instagram on Feb. 15 and gave the Beyhive a preview into her family's festivities.

Thanks to a new compilation of photos, fans learned that the Grammy winner and her husband Jay-Z were able to have a romantic date night.

Beyoncé wore a white button-down that she tucked into a red-hot skirt. She matched with a pair of heels and an Alexander McQueen shoulder bag. As for Jay-Z, he kept it casual in a black sweatshirt and pants before adding a matching peacoat to the look.