Salma Hayek Addresses Accusation She Married Billionaire François-Henri Pinault for His Money

Marry for money? Not Salma Hayek.

More than a decade of marriage later, the Oscar nominee has not forgotten the stereotypical accusations she faced after tying the knot with reported billionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault. During an interview on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert, the host admitted he, too, had considered money as the motive behind their nuptials. "I'm admitting to something. I didn't know who he was. I just heard or maybe read in a headline that you had married a very rich guy," Shepard recalled to Hayek. "So, I was like, 'Oh, ok. She married a rich guy. Maybe that's why she married him, I don't know.'"

However, the actor changed his tune once he came face to face with the French mogul. "I meet him and I'm like, this guy is so foxy, he's, oh my god, the confidence, his eyes, he's so good-looking and charming and I was like, oh, this motherf--ker could have been broke. He's a bombshell."

Shepard's comments spurred Hayek to candidly gush about her other half. "The thing is that in pictures you cannot begin to guess the magic in him and he's made me become a much better person and grow in such a good, healthy way," she said. "When I married him everybody said, 'Oh, it's arranged marriage. She married him for the money.' I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever bitch.'"