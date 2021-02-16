Kristen Wiig Subtly Reveals the Names of Her Twin Babies

Kristen Wiig gave a special shout-out to her family in the credits of her new movie.
At the end of Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, the actress and producer revealed the names of her twins by thanking them alongside her husband, Avi Rothman. In the first line of the "Special Thanks" section, fans noticed that Avi's name appears next to "Luna & Shiloh," which seems to be the names of the couple's twins. Another hint? Kristen's co-writer and producer Annie Mumolo thanks her kids in the following lines of the credits.
As fans may recall, E! News learned in June 2020 that Kristen and Avi welcomed twins via surrogate earlier in the year. A few months later, in Aug. 2020, the Bridesmaids star opened up about her journey to motherhood in a rare interview.
"We've sort of been quarantining since January because of the babies. We're nesting, and we're tired," she shared with InStyle at the time. "Having two 9-month-olds is a lot! But they're growing, and I can't wait to see them every morning. It's not all just lying around and smiling at babies, though. It's overwhelming to think about everyone else who's struggling, and it's hard to be good knowing that."
Looking back, the 47-year-old Saturday Night Live alum called her journey a "very long road" and one that included IVF. "We tried to keep the [surrogacy] process private for as long as possible, because it is a very private thing," she told the outlet. "Unfortunately, we were photographed with them—and, well, it's out there!"
"As private as I am and as sacred as this all is, what helped me was reading about other women who went through it and talking to those who have gone through IVF and fertility stuff," Kristen said. "It can be the most isolating experience. But I'm trying to find that space where I can keep my privacy and also be there for someone else who may be going through it."