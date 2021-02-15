Former NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead in Hotel Room at 38

Police are investigating the death of former NFL player Vincent Jackson.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver was found dead on Monday, Feb. 15 at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Fla. He was 38 years old.

In a press release, police said a housekeeper found Vincent dead in his hotel room. The cause of death has yet to be determined, but authorities said there were "no apparent signs of trauma."

"My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation."

The sheriff went on to recall when Vincent was made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office as a way to recognize his dedication to the community.