Olivia Wilde Gushes Over Harry Styles' Supporting Movie Role After Romance Debut

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Spotted Holding Hands at Wedding

Someone play "Adore You" by Harry Styles.

Ok, so Olivia Wilde didn't exactly use those words about the multi-talented star, but she did take to Instagram on Monday, Feb. 15 with a touching message about Styles, who is set to co-star in her upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling.

"Little known fact: most male actors don't want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it's so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories," she captioned the post. "No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our 'Jack.'"

"Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice,'" Wilde continued, "but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."