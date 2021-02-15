Meghan & HarryFashion WeekKardashiansLocal NewsShop E!VideosPhotos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's First Valentine's Day as Parents Is Filled With Romance

New mom Gigi Hadid documented her Valentine’s Day celebrations with Zayn Malik. See how the new parents brought the romance to the special day.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 15, 2021 7:25 PMTags
Valentine's DayCouplesCelebritiesZayn MalikGigi Hadid

Everything is coming up roses for these new parents.

While raising a new baby may make Valentine's Day a little less romantic for some, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik appeared to enjoy a very special day on Sunday, Feb. 14.

As seen on Instagram Stories, the supermodel started her day off with a dozen red roses from a special someone. Later on in the afternoon, Gigi shared a photo of Zayn holding a "dad" coffee mug. She also documented the former One Direction singer enjoying an afternoon stroll with their daughter Khai.

And instead of going out to a restaurant, it appears the parents decided to cook together with a special recipe from Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski. "Antoni, we were into the vodka sauce pizza idea," she wrote before showing off her main course.

Before the day came to an end, Gigi shared one more post on Instagram dedicated to her family. She wrote, "I love you, Valentine & love the Valentine we get to share forever."

photos
Essential Couples Celebrate Valentine's Day 2021

The A-list couple welcomed their firstborn in September 2020. Since then, the duo has tried to keep their family life on the private side. In fact, it wasn't until Jan. 21 when Gigi confirmed the name of her baby girl was Khai.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Ultimately, Gigi wasn't the only Hadid feeling the love over Valentine's Day weekend. The supermodel's younger brother Anwar Hadid and girlfriend Dua Lipa celebrated the romantic holiday with heartfelt posts to one another on social media.

"My valentine," Anwar wrote on Instagram after sharing a PDA photo. "Thankful for ya girl wonder."

Dua added, " THE ONE 4 MY HEART. Happy V-Day Lovers xx."

Trending Stories

1

Inside Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s First Valentine’s Day as Parents

2
Exclusive

RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga Gives Home Tour of Jersey Shore Mansion

3

All the Ways Pregnant Meghan Markle Hid Her Baby Bump

See how more of your favorite Hollywood celebs spent the holiday in our massive gallery.

Trending Stories

1

Inside Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s First Valentine’s Day as Parents

2
Exclusive

RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga Gives Home Tour of Jersey Shore Mansion

3

All the Ways Pregnant Meghan Markle Hid Her Baby Bump

4
Breaking

Meghan Markle Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Prince Harry

5

Watch Claudia Conway Audition for American Idol