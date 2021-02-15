Lauren Conrad's Unfiltered Valentine's Day Tribute Is the Epitome of Quarantine Life

Watch : Best Valentine's Day Rom-Com Movies to Watch

While life has been lacking in photo ops, there's been no shortage of love for Lauren Conrad.

In honor of Valentine's Day, the fashion designer and former reality star took to Instagram late Sunday, Feb. 14, with a photo in honor of her husband William Tell. The picture featured the musician with their sons during bath time while Conrad captured the moment. While some stars updated their social media feeds with glossy portraits for the holiday, Conrad's was a candid behind-the-scenes look at everyday life as a family of four amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Happy Valentine's Day!! This is honestly the only photo we took together this entire year," she captioned the photo. "William hates photos, but I love him." In September 2020, the couple celebrated six years of marriage. Commemorating the milestone, Conrad wrote to her husband, "I love you with all of my heart."

Less than a year earlier, they welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Charlie Wolf Tell. In July 2017, they first became parents with the birth of their now-3-year-old son, Liam James Tell.