Meghan & HarryFashion WeekKardashiansLocal NewsShop E!VideosPhotos

Machine Gun Kelly Says He Wears Megan Fox's Blood "Around My Neck" in Valentine's Day Post

In a Valentine's Day tribute to girlfriend Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly posted that he wears her blood around his neck. See the photo that appears to offer proof.

By Ryan Gajewski Feb 15, 2021 6:34 AMTags
Megan FoxValentine's DayCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Megan Fox Praises BF Machine Gun Kelly's "SNL" Performance

Machine Gun Kelly appears to be channeling his inner Angelina Jolie as he posted a heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute to girlfriend Megan Fox.

The 30-year-old musician took to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 14 to share a carousel of images and footage of the pair together.

In his caption, he claimed that he wears Megan's blood around his neck. Sure enough, one of the pics featured a vial that appeared to contain a drop of blood and was hanging from a necklace. (See, we meant it literally when we called his post "heartfelt.")

"i wear your blood around my neck," he wrote, adding emojis that symbolize a knife, a drop of blood, a DNA symbol and a rose. "my bloody valentine."

On the same day, Megan also shared a carousel to her Instagram of video and photos featuring the couple in honor of Valentine's Day.

"there goes my heart," she wrote, "manifest outside of my body draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy magical and haunted kinetic and tortured ethereal and dangerous cosmic lawless eternal creative genius."

photos
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly: Romance Rewind

The 34-year-old Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress continued, "the journey will likely be perilous but there is no destination without him happy valentine's day rehab barbie."

Included in her carousel was footage of Megan holding onto his waist from behind him while she had her feet on top of his as he walked her around the room. Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared this video to his Instagram Story. 

Additionally, one of the pics Megan posted showed the "My Ex's Best Friend" rapper licking her pursed lips. 

As fans recall, Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton famously wore vials of each other's blood around their necks during their short-lived marriage in the early 2000s.

Trending Stories

1

All the Ways Pregnant Meghan Markle Hid Her Baby Bump

2

Kendall Jenner Makes Romance With Devin Booker Instagram Official

3

Janet Jackson Reacts to Post Following Justin Timberlake's Apology

It's appropriate that Machine Gun Kelly mentioned the words "my bloody valentine" in his post, as Megan appears in his music video for his single "My Bloody Valentine." The steamy spot debuted in May 2020, just as rumors had started to spread about the pair's then-budding romance.

Long story short, a lot of people buy jewelry for Valentine's Day, but we're guessing not many have the same taste in necklaces that MGK does. To see how other celebrities posted about the holiday in ways that didn't involve bodily fluids, scroll through our gallery.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker

The model included a white heart with the photo of herself and the 2020 NBA All-Star.

Sam Asghari/Instagram
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

"After chocolate," the fitness guru raved over Britney Spears, "I'm her favorite. Happy Chocolate Day lioness #myvalentine."

Instagram
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

The actress kept her message short and sweet, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day."

Instagram
Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin

The reality TV personality posts the model on his Instagram for the first time, as they celebrate Valentine's Day with a romantic dinner.

Misan Harriman
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

The couple won Valentine's Day with their heartwarming announcement. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement on Sunday, Feb. 14. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

Katy Perry/Instagram
Katy Perry

The American Idol judge is all dressed up and ready to wear her heart on her sleeve (literally!) ahead of the singing competition's upcoming episode.

Instagram / Cardi B
Cardi B & Offset

Two days before Valentine's Day, Offset whisked Cardi B and their daughter Kulture to a tropical getaway and surprised his wife by having their resort suite decorated with multiple containers of roses and heart-shaped balloons.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik

"I love you Valentine," the supermodel gushed, "&& love the Valentine we get to share forever."

Jojo Siwa, Instagram
Jojo Siwa & Kylie

The social media sensation shared a heartfelt post to her girlfriend, Kylie, writing, "No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does. I'm so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7. I love you more thank you'll ever know!"

Instagram
Chrishell Stause & Keo Motsepe

"My Valentine," the Selling Sunset star shared. "Happy Valentine's Day!"

Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker

The Second Act actress goes IG official with her MLB player boyfriend. "It's you, it's me, it's us," she adorably shared.

Instagram
Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid

"THE ONE 4 MY [red heart emoji]," the pop star gushed, "Happy V-Day Lovers."

Mandy Moore/Instagram
Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith

The soon-to-be mom shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband, writing, "We're both not big on Valentine's Day but I sure am the luckiest to have landed you, @taylordawesgoldsmith. Love you the most, T."

Instagram
Kevin Hart

"Early Valentine's Day flowers for the wife courtesy of @venusetfleur," the actor shared on Instagram

Instagram
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

The Jonas Brothers band member showers his wife with love. "Where ever you go, I'll go, cause we're in it together," he expressed. "For better or worse, hold on, cause it only gets better. Happy Valentine's Day @priyankachopra thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace. I love you to the moon and back."

Instagram
Chrissy Metz & Bradley Collins

"You make life wonderful," the This Is Us star raved, "Happy Valentine's Day to you my love, my teacher and my best friend!"

Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox

The singer paid tribute to his special someone: Megan Fox! "i wear your blood around my neck," he wrote, "my bloody valentine."

Instagram
Mark London & Jonathan Van Ness

Can you believe?! "Happy Love Day @marklondon," the Queer Eye star wrote. "I use to really not love the idea of Valentine's Day until I understood it's a day to celebrate love, not just romantic love. So today if you're celebrating your friends, your partner, or maybe you're celebrating loving your DAMN FOINE SELF!! They're all valid & worth celebrating."

Hertz
Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The Bachelor star got a hand from Hertz to surprise his wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk with a special Valentine's-themed ride around their hometown. 

Michael Simon for Kim Crawford
Vanessa Lachey

The Love is Blind co-host celebrates Galentine's Day at her new home with Kim Crawford Rosé. 

Instagram
Cory Wharton

The Challenge star gifts the ladies in his life some thoughtful presents. "Safe to say the women in my life appreciated the flowers I got them this year again, thanks to @1800flowers," he wrote on Instagram.

Michael Simon/StarTraks Photo
Brooke Burke

The actress and her boyfriend Scott Rigsby celebrate their one-year anniversary with a romantic Valentine's Day Getaway in their Outdoorsy.com airstream. 

Jonathan Bennett
Jonathan Bennett

The Mean Girls star gets sweet with his fiancé Jaymes Vaughan after baking his Lily's Sweets BE MINE Skillet Brownie just days before Valentine's Day.

Instagram
Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

The country legend proved his romance with the actress is couple goals. "16 Valentines...," he shared, "and it only gets sweeter !!! Happy Valentine's Day Babygirl."

Jenny Mollen / GODIVA
Jenny Mollen

There's nothing sweeter than celebrating Valentine's Day with GODIVA chocolate. 

Instagram
Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell Lane

The country singer sweetly told his followers, "Here's your reminder to run out & grab your girl some flowers today."

Gilbert Flores, StarTraks, courtesy of Amex
Zoey Deutch

The actress celebrates Valentine's Day early by enjoying the Rose Gold Meal from Amex Gold Card & Uber Eats in Los Angeles. 

Trending Stories

1

All the Ways Pregnant Meghan Markle Hid Her Baby Bump

2

Kendall Jenner Makes Romance With Devin Booker Instagram Official

3

Janet Jackson Reacts to Post Following Justin Timberlake's Apology

4

Hannah Brown Calls for Change Amid Chris Harrison Controversy

5

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Announcement Dress Holds a Special Meaning