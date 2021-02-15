JoJo Siwa Calls Her Girlfriend Kylie the “Most Perfect Person Ever” in Romantic Valentine's Day Post

JoJo Siwa has found her "perfect person" to spend Valentine's Day with.

The 17-year-old singer and candy enthusiast took to Instagram on Feb. 14 to gush over her new girlfriend Kylie. She shared a photo of her girlfriend giving her a piggyback ride, as well as a video of the two in a restaurant wearing matching red sweatshirts.

JoJo wrote in the caption, "It's my first valentines dayyyy!! No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does. I'm so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7. I love you more thank you'll ever know!"

Fans loved the sweet display of affection. One user commented, "you are the cutest couple i seriously cannot." Another added, "Happy Valentine's to u cuties!"

The Dance Moms alum came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January on social media. In a Jan. 22 post, she rocked a shirt that read "Best Gay Cousin Ever," a gift from one of her family members, which suggested she was ready to share something new about herself with fans.