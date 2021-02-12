Get Valentine’s Date Ready with These Romantic Must-Haves

BREAKING

Meghan Markle Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Prince Harry
Look great from head to toe and have your best Valentine’s Day yet!

By Kate-Marie Thorpe Feb 12, 2021 4:35 AM
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Love is in the air!

The most romantic day of the year is upon us, so there's no better time to get glam and dress up (or down) for a day of sweet, sweet lovin'

Whether you have a date booked in with a special someone, a Galentine's Day hang planned or a casual evening snuggled up on the couch, take the opportunity to play with shimmer and shine. Make it a day to remember with a dazzling face of makeup, eye-catching jewellery and a lacy undergarment for wherever the night takes you. See below for our top picks!

13 Schitt's Creek Valentine's Day Gifts to Give to Your Bébé

Flavedo & Albedo High Glow

This new kid on the block is more than deserving of it's place on your cheeks this Valentine's Day. Uniquely packaged in aluminum and no plastic in sight, this creamy highlighter effortlessly glides across the skin and won't settle into fine lines. Your date will be transfixed by the glistening finish, trust us.

$44
Flavedo & Albedo

Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss in 'Pillow Talk'

Want an extra-juicy, pillowy-soft, kissable pout? Our lips are sealed no more on this secret weapon. Enter: Hyaluronic Happikiss. A lipstick-gloss-balm hybrid, this ultra-moisturising lip product will hydrate the lips, while delivering a solid colour payoff. Our favourite? Pillow Talk, of course, darlings. 

$49
Charlotte Tilbury

Nikkia Joy Duochrome Pigment in Candy

For look-at-me-lids, you can't go past a high-shine pigment. These new offerings from PCA Australian Social Star Nominee Nikkia Joy are hard to beat, delivering a chromescent shine while the colours transform before your eyes. Get loved up with our favourite V-Day shade, Candy.

$17
Nikkia Joy Cosmetics

Brow Code Creamades

For stand-out brows, look no further than this creamy pomade (aptly named ‘creamade'). This rich formula is moussey, pigment-rich and easy to work with for a sharp finish, everytime. Available in 5 shades, it's got some real staying power too!

$38
Brow Code

Natio Rosewater Hydration Moisture Gel Sleeping Mask

Look well-rested on the day of love with this indulgent overnight mask. Get the skin of your dreams while you sleep, letting the Rosewater, Hyaluronate and Calendula Flower deeply hydrate and nourish the skin for a plump, smooth and bouncy base for makeup.

$19.95
Natio

Revlon Rose Glow Mist

Roses are red, this mist is great, why not try it out, on your Valentine's date? Not only will this cooling mist serve as a great base for your makeup, it also refreshes your visage throughout the day, keeping you cool, calm and totally in control.

$23.95
Chemist Warehouse

Quay Drop Chain Necklace

Dripping in gold, baby! Shine on all night long with this stunning chain from Quay featuring dainty charms upon a 14k plated necklace. Already well-known for their chic, high-quality eyewear, the latest range offers affordable yet fashionable pieces that pair perfectly with any outfit…including your date-night ensemble!

$75
Quay

Nasty Gal 'We Know That' Lace Plus High-Leg Bodysuit

Forget the LBD – This Valentine's Day, it's all about the LBL (Little Black Lingerie). The perfect choice for a racy evening, it features a plunging V-neckline, scalloped edges, high-leg silhouette, and snap closures at crotch. ME-OWWWW.

$53
Nasty Gal

HappySkin Co Ice IPL Hair Removal Handset

Yes, we do have every detail covered! Be preapred for any outfit with smooth, hair-free skin, courtesy of the latest cutting-edge technology, right in your own home. This new, upgraded model features all the benefits of IPL therapy, plus an added intense pulsed light, ice cooling technology and a Xenon Quarts Tube. Basically, it's a must-have for hair removal.

$399
HappySkin Co

Want more Valentine's Day inspo? Head to our Shop with E! section for more great gifts and ideas! 

