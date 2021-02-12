Get Valentine’s Date Ready with These Romantic Must-Haves

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Love is in the air!
The most romantic day of the year is upon us, so there's no better time to get glam and dress up (or down) for a day of sweet, sweet lovin'.
Whether you have a date booked in with a special someone, a Galentine's Day hang planned or a casual evening snuggled up on the couch, take the opportunity to play with shimmer and shine. Make it a day to remember with a dazzling face of makeup, eye-catching jewellery and a lacy undergarment for wherever the night takes you. See below for our top picks!
Flavedo & Albedo High Glow
This new kid on the block is more than deserving of it's place on your cheeks this Valentine's Day. Uniquely packaged in aluminum and no plastic in sight, this creamy highlighter effortlessly glides across the skin and won't settle into fine lines. Your date will be transfixed by the glistening finish, trust us.
Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss in 'Pillow Talk'
Want an extra-juicy, pillowy-soft, kissable pout? Our lips are sealed no more on this secret weapon. Enter: Hyaluronic Happikiss. A lipstick-gloss-balm hybrid, this ultra-moisturising lip product will hydrate the lips, while delivering a solid colour payoff. Our favourite? Pillow Talk, of course, darlings.
Nikkia Joy Duochrome Pigment in Candy
For look-at-me-lids, you can't go past a high-shine pigment. These new offerings from PCA Australian Social Star Nominee Nikkia Joy are hard to beat, delivering a chromescent shine while the colours transform before your eyes. Get loved up with our favourite V-Day shade, Candy.
Natio Rosewater Hydration Moisture Gel Sleeping Mask
Look well-rested on the day of love with this indulgent overnight mask. Get the skin of your dreams while you sleep, letting the Rosewater, Hyaluronate and Calendula Flower deeply hydrate and nourish the skin for a plump, smooth and bouncy base for makeup.
Quay Drop Chain Necklace
Dripping in gold, baby! Shine on all night long with this stunning chain from Quay featuring dainty charms upon a 14k plated necklace. Already well-known for their chic, high-quality eyewear, the latest range offers affordable yet fashionable pieces that pair perfectly with any outfit…including your date-night ensemble!
HappySkin Co Ice IPL Hair Removal Handset
Yes, we do have every detail covered! Be preapred for any outfit with smooth, hair-free skin, courtesy of the latest cutting-edge technology, right in your own home. This new, upgraded model features all the benefits of IPL therapy, plus an added intense pulsed light, ice cooling technology and a Xenon Quarts Tube. Basically, it's a must-have for hair removal.
