Get Valentine’s Date Ready with These Romantic Must-Haves

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Love is in the air!

The most romantic day of the year is upon us, so there's no better time to get glam and dress up (or down) for a day of sweet, sweet lovin'.

Whether you have a date booked in with a special someone, a Galentine's Day hang planned or a casual evening snuggled up on the couch, take the opportunity to play with shimmer and shine. Make it a day to remember with a dazzling face of makeup, eye-catching jewellery and a lacy undergarment for wherever the night takes you. See below for our top picks!