The Challenge's Jenna Compono Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Zach Nichols

Talk about a Valentine's Day to remember.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, The Challenge stars Jenna Compono and fiancé Zach Nichols had some big news to share with their fans and followers. As it turns out, they are expecting their first child later this year.

"Happy Valentine's Day! Zach & I are expecting our first baby," Jenna wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her and Zach holding a sonogram, large red heart-shaped balloons and an infant denim jacket that read, "Baby Nichols."

She continued, "After our wedding was postponed, we decided to start the next chapter of our lives. It really wasn't a hard decision for us, we were both super excited and ready. Luckily, we were fortunate enough to get pregnant on our first try and have had zero complications regarding my first trimester. We are truly blessed and we can't wait to meet our little one in August [baby emoji][red heart emoji]."