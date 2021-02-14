These Couples Prove Black Love is Real And Everlasting

Black History Month is usually a time of the year when people chose to highlight the significant contributions and impact Black people have had on the country and world in the past and today.
While the month is a time to acknowledge how far the Black community has come and how far there still is to go, it is also a time to rejoice and celebrate. In fact, February 13 is National Black Love Day, a holiday celebrated annually since it was created in 1993 by Ayo Handy Kendi. And we take an opportunity to highlight love, especially Black love. So, scroll on for the couples news and old who embody what it truly means to be Black and in love.
Denzel and Pauletta Washington
Married for over 35 years, Denzel and Pauletta Washington have proven not even turning down a proposal twice can stop real love. The actor explained to People in 2018 there is no secret to his long lasting nuptials: "I do what I'm told. I keep my mouth shut!"
Viola and Julius make it a priority to keep their romance alive by bathing together. "We have together time every single morning when we get in the jacuzzi and we have together time every night 'cause we get in the tub together," she told People in 2020. "And we just chat, chat, chat, and he's just really sweet. Every single day we do that."
The singer and NFL star prove why they are constant couple goals! In their recent GQ interview, they gushed about how much they enjoy their life together. "We're just grateful that we get to spend time together every day," he said. "Every morning we wake up together it's a blessing, and we get to smile from ear to ear and know that ‘You know what? Let's go. Let's go do this.'"
And just when you thought they couldn't get any cuter, Ciara followed up with her own sweet sentiment: "I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl, and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me, it's exactly this."
Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
They found love in a hopeless place….Hollywood! After meeting on the set of Soul Food, the beautiful couple married in 2005 and have since welcomed two children.
It goes down in the DM! This "Icy Girl" and Glacier Boy's love story started after Quavo sent Saweetie a snowflake through IG DMs and she cleverly responded with a bowl of noodles in reference to the Migos' hit "Stir Fry." It was love at first emoji!
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
You can certainly find love after heartbreak. He explained that logic to Essence magazine in 2012 before they were married. "Both of us have been married before," he shared, "and we understand that if we choose to marry again, we want it to be right. We both took failing at marriage hard. The next time it's gotta be forever."
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey
He is her nugget and she is his turtle. Could this new couple be Hollywood's next IT Black couple?!
Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha
Although they both don't talk about their relationship much, Kerry was more than happy to gush to Marie Claire in 2018 about how important spending time with her husband and kids is to her. "I love being with my family," she said. "My days off look like homework, reading and watching stuff. Just hanging out, doing things we love to do."
Shortly revealing they had been secretly married for a year, Cardi B announced their split in 2018 amid cheating rumors. It wasn't over yet, though. Offset went on a campaign to get his wife back with a public apology on Instagram and even crashed Cardi's show with flowers that said "Take me back." It worked for some time until Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020. But they found their way back to one another, reconciling after just weeks apart.
Long before they were a couple, they were collaborators and friends. When Sean first asked Jhené out, she had a boyfriend and then when Jhené was single and feeling Sean, he was dating someone else. It wouldn't be until 2016 that the Twenty88 duo would get together as an official couple. It might have taken a while for this love to blossom, but it was well worth the wait.
They met as teenagers at church but they wouldn't reconnect until years later as young adults. Ayesha was pursing a career in acting in Hollywood and Steph was in town for an award show. The two started dating after that, have been married since 2011 and have three children together.
Lebron and Savannah James
He was the star basketball player and she was the cheerleader! These high school sweethearts have such a classic love story, it is hard not to love. Having spent half their lives together, the couple now have three beautiful children.
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance
Married since 1997, this couple's love is ageless…just like their looks. "Staying together so long, whether in the industry or not, I think the important thing is that you gotta marry the right person," the actress explained to People in 2020. "Make sure you're both looking in the same direction, basically."
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham
If its not broke, don't fix it. At least, that's the motto. Oprah and Stedman have been in a relationship for over 30 years and have no plans to ever get married. The media mogul gave a simple reason why in an essay published in O Magazine: "I realized I didn't actually want a marriage."
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
Married for 23 years, this couple has proved their love can get through anything. In July, Jada opened up to Will on her show Red Table Talk about the extramarital affair she had with singer August Alsina.
Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus
Married for over 20 years, these high school sweethearts are proving you can fall back in love after almost getting divorced in 2004. "I was trying to get a divorce, but I went back home and I fell back in love with my wife and kids," he told MTV.
Even the sweetest love can be sour at times. We learned that when Beyonce dropped Lemonade, fans began to speculate about infidelity in the power couple's relationship. However, the Carters seem to be in a much better place, welcoming twins Rumi and Sir in 2017.
Naomi Osaka and Cordae
Although they are young, both of these stars, who have been dating for two years, look like the next hot couple after appearing GQ's Modern Lovers Issue.
Teyanna Taylor & Iman Shumpert
This love story can't get any better. After welcoming their first daughter Iman, a.k.a Junie, in 2015, the couple expanded once more with their daughter Rue Rose, who arrived last year.
Nessa and Colin Kaepernick
Dating since 2015, this private will always be there for each other. Nessa has stood by Colin's side since he was blackballed from the NFL for knelling during the national anthem in 2016.
Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts
A year after Niecy announced her divorce from her husband, she once again shocked fans and revealed she had quietly married Jessica. Proving love is love, she told People, "My marriage has absolutely nothing to with gender and it has everything to do with soul."
Elaine Welteroth and Jonathan Singletary
COVID-19 may have ruined their original plans to get married in Turks in Caicos but they didn't let that cancel their plans. They had the most beautiful May wedding on their Brooklyn stoop with a virtual block party for a reception!