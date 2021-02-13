Bachelor Nation Stars React to Chris Harrison Temporarily "Stepping Aside" as Host Amid Controversy

Vanessa Grimaldi

Season 21 of The Bachelorette With Nick Viall

She issued the following statement on Instagram: "While there are areas of focus The Bachelor franchise certainly needs to work on, the issue of race/racism is a priority. As a former white contestant on the show, there is a lot that I am still educating myself on/unable to relate to that directly affects my BIPOC Bachelor friends. But that does not mean I shouldn't speak up."

"As a former member of the franchise - for the people who follow us, the people who follow the show and other contestants - we have a collective duty to stand by our BIPOC Bachelor members when issues of racism/defense of racist behavior occur within the franchise. And denounce it."

"While the show may provide a source of entertainment, it has also provided a much needed platform to bring up so many important issues. Issues that I myself am learning from."

"I am not perfect and recognize that I need to do my own work and learn to lean into these uncomfortable conversations. Because that will lead to growth. I encourage Bachelor fans to be open to these conversations, as there is so much more to the show/contestants' lives than what we see on TV."