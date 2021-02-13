How Cardi B and Offset and Other Stars Are Celebrating Valentine's Day 2021

Watch : Cardi B Drops New Music & Calls Out "Ugly" Haters

Love is in the air!

Cardi B and husband Offset were among many stars who celebrated Valentine's Day 2021 early. The rap couple marked the holiday early over the weekend by taking a trip with their 2-year-old daughter Kulture to a tropical location.

As they entered their resort suite, they were greeted by the sight of multiple containers of red, pink and white roses, giant teddy bears and heart-shaped balloons. In addition, the couple's bed was decorated with red rose petals shaped like a heart. Cardi posted videos of the festive decor on her Instagram Story on Saturday, Feb. 12.

"You did this? You did that? You did that for me?" Cardi asked Offset, to which he replied, "I did that for you."

Cardi added, "You did that for me. Well, I don't even know what to say."

The "Up" rapper recently drew controversy over a Valentine's Day tweet that read, "Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine's Day,but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift . Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass."