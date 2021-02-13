Kim Kardashian Teams Up With Kendall and Kylie Jenner for Their Sexiest Photo Shoot Yet

Valentine's Day is heating up, Kardashian style!
Kim Kardashian just enlisted the help of Kendall and Kylie Jenner to model her "sexiest" SKIMS collection yet. Hey, what are little sisters for?
The trio posed in matching red bras and panties for a photo shoot to promote Kim's latest line of lingerie, dropping on Feb. 14. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the results of their V-Day moment on Instagram on Feb. 12, earning praise from Kate Hudson and Jenna Dewan on Insta.
In one clip, Kim even sprayed whipped cream on her finger before licking it off. As for Kylie, she seductively crawled on all fours above a heart-shaped frosted cake in one pic, and sucked on a heart-shaped lollipop in another. The cosmetics mogul captioned the latter, "the snack that smiles back @skims."
Kim gave a closer look at the new products on her Instagram Story, saying, "I'm so excited for this collection... The best bras. Look at this little tie-up." She then held up an especially skimpy pair of black underwear and explained, "It's basically a clit cover. That's all it really covers. It's for Valentine's Day. It covers just the front."
But despite being world-renowned beauties, the Kardashian-Jenners proved on this latest shoot that even they get self-conscious at times and have "bad days."
Kim, 40, posted behind-the-scenes videos to her Instagram Story, documenting Kendall's solo shots as they listened to Ariana Grande hits on set. The mother-of-four captioned the footage, "Note to self never do a lingerie campaign with a supermodel LOL," along with a crying emoji.
She then told the camera, "Look at that perfect human being, like what? How can I do a shoot with her? Like, how? How?" along with the hashtag #ShesPerfect.
Kim added, "Okay, so remind me to never do to a photoshoot in lingerie with Kendall ever again please, please. She's absolutely perfect. And it's insane how perfect she is. What?! Anxiety."
Kylie also gushed over Kendall's "perf" bod when she commented on her big sister's BTS Insta post. And Khloe Kardashian told the 25 year old, "I just don't even understand… How are you a living human? You're soooooooo stunning I can't take it."
Nothing like having Kim, Khloe and Kylie as your hype women, eh? Kendall had the most adorable response, writing back to Kim, "i learn from you."
Later in the day, she gave a real lesson on humility by writing a raw response when a fan claimed that looking like Kendall would solve all her problems.
"i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have," the Victoria's Secret model wrote on Twitter. "but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it's not always as perfect as it may seem."
The pieces go on sale on Sunday.