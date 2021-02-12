Jason Biggs Weighs In on the “Very Tricky” Situation of Introducing His Kids to American Pie

Watch : Jason Biggs Has a Valentine's Day Gift for All of Us

Jason Biggs may have passed on How I Met Your Mother, but thankfully he said yes to American Pie.

Although it's a beloved classic, the actor knows firsthand that American Pie can be ~uncomfy~ to watch with your parents. Jason, who played Jim in the 1999 film, revealed last summer that watching the high school flick made for the most uncomfortable movie night he's ever had with his mom and dad.

We're going to guess it had something to do with that R rating for "strong sexuality, crude sexual dialogue, language and drinking," and you know, the whole premise about teens losing their virginities.

But someday, the time will come for Jason to be the parent in that situation. Eventually, the tables will turn, and the Orange Is the New Black alum will be watching American Pie with his own children. Of course, he and wife Jenny Mollen have a long ways to go before that moment, considering their kids, Sid and Lazlo, are 7 and 3, respectively.