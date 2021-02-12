Teresa Giudice Reveals What Ex Joe & Their Daughters Think of Her New Boyfriend

Teresa Giudice has the look of love again and it's all thanks to her new boyfriend Luis Ruelas.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is opening up about her relationship like never before in an exclusive interview with E! News. In fact, the Bravo star credits her late parents for her budding romance.
"I know my mom and dad sent my boyfriend to me. They did, you now, because my dad left me and he's like 'you can't stay alone' so I know he sent him to me," Teresa told E! ahead of next week's RHONJ season 11 premiere. "Him and my mom, they really did. I swear, I asked them to send me an amazing person and then I met him a few weeks later on the same street."
Teresa and Luis' meeting really was fate as she explained, "I was walking by at the Jersey Shore and he was packing up his car to go back home." They've been together ever since.
"Everything's really good," she gushed. "I'm so happy. He's amazing, he's beautiful inside and out. He's really special."
Teresa's four daughters Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana have already given Luis their stamp of approval. "They like him, they think he's great also, which I'm glad," she shared, adding that her ex-husband Joe Giudice agrees. "And Joe's happy for me, I'm happy for Joe. Right now he's living in the Bahamas so everything's good. We're all a happy family, which I'm glad."
Teresa says she and Joe don't get nervous talking about their dating lives with each other. "We didn't share until we needed to, you know?" she said. "So the girls went to Italy and met his girlfriend, Gia and Milania went and met his girlfriend. And then when I met Luis, I didn't tell them right away but when it was the right time I told them and it was all good and he was happy for me and I'm happy for him."
As for whether Teresa would ever get married again in the future, she revealed, "I don't know. I have no idea. I have no idea what's going to happen. I hate answering questions for the future because I remember doing that when the show first started and then look what happened. So I just like to talk about the future. I'm all about whatever is meant to be is meant to be."
