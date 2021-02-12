E! Is Live From New York Fashion Week 2021: Everything You Need to Know

No matter where you are in the world, E! is the place to be for everything New York Fashion Week.
The biannual event will once again be largely virtual due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with designers unveiling their fall/winter 2021 collections via livestreamed runway shows and digital presentations—and only E! can bring them to you. Select designers are hosting in-person, socially distant fashion shows, but not to worry, E! will be streaming those on E! Online and E!'s Twitter and YouTube, too!
In fact, as the official media partner of NYFW: The Shows, E! will be on the ground, giving you daily updates on what's happening in and around NYC's Spring Studios beginning Sunday, Feb. 14 when Jason Wu's designs hit the runway at approximately 5 p.m. ET. The show will be streamed across E! platforms, as will Rebecca Minkoff's presentation on Feb. 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET. You can also join E! for a conversation with Lindsay Peoples Wagner, the co-founder of the Black In Fashion Council and an exclusive showroom tour on Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m. ET.
Follow along with Style Correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi on both E!'s Style Collective Instagram and Daily Pop for all kinds of inside access and exclusive interviews with designers, celebrities and models participating in NYFW.
Throughout the week, expect to hear from Wu, Minkoff, Billy Porter, Miranda Kerr, Priyanka Chopra, Snooki, Bretman Rock, Laquan Smith and so many more, including Hollywood's biggest stylists, who will reveal how they've innovated dressing their favorite celebs from a distance, give a behind-the-scenes peek into their tips, tricks and secrets, and maybe even take us inside their personal closets.
To celebrate Black History Month and showcase how Black fashion icons have made an impact on the industry, E! will also interview the stylists and friends of trailblazers and E! Fashion Hall of Fame inductees Billy Porter, Rihanna, Beyoncé and Michelle Obama.
Meanwhile, Zanna will be on the lookout for stars and trends alike, filling us in on the coolest, hottest and most innovative accessories, celeb outfits, make-up trends and shoes she spots at NYFW. Some of these might even end up on E!'s @stylecollective Instagram, showcased as the Drop of the Day along with exclusive deals and offers to E! readers.
Overwhelmed? Don't be—E! has you covered for all things New York Fashion Week.
Stay in the loop by following along on Twitter @enews, Instagram @stylecollective, YouTube @enews and with E!'s official hashtag #FashionWeekAtE.