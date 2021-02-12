Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Why She Didn't Want to Become a Pop Singer Like Sister Britney Spears

Both Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears entered the spotlight at an early age. But in a recent Instagram post, the youngest of the Spears siblings explained why she didn't pursue a career in pop music like her older sister.
The topic came up after NYLON posted a tweet from Ashley Ray to Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 11. It read: "I think it's nice that in the early 2000s if your sister was a pop singer, you got to try it out too." The magazine then invited its followers to list their favorite pop singer siblings from that decade in the comments section below.
"Never tried it," Jamie Lynn wrote. "There was no competing with the GOAT."
When one commenter brought up her song "Follow Me," the star pointed out that was for her Nickelodeon show Zoey 101 and totally different. As she put it, "That's a theme song…to the show that I'm an actress on."
Other social media users noted Jamie Lynn was featured on Britney's track "Chillin' With You" and that she released music in other genres, like her country music EP The Journey.
Recently, the Spears family has been making headlines over the release of The New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears. The piece examines the #FreeBritney movement, the way the media treated the pop star and her conservatorship battle.
Neither Britney nor Jamie Lynn has publicly commented on the documentary. Although, Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari slammed her father Jamie Spears, who has been her conservator for over a decade, shortly after the film's release.
The conservatorship battle just took another turn. Last year, Britney's legal team filed a request for Bessemer Trust Co. to be appointed co-conservator of her estate and later asked for the company to be made sole conservator of her estate. According to NBC News, a judge denied Britney's request to make Bessemer Trust Co. the sole conservator of her estate but appointed the company as a co-conservator. Jamie's legal time filed objections to the proposed order appointing Bessemer Trust Co. But per NBC News, objections on how the co-conservatorship would be delegated were overruled by a judge on Feb. 11.