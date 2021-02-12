Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded Version of "Love Story" Is Here

Watch : Taylor Swift's Re-Recorded "Fearless" Album Has 6 New Songs

The wait is over: On Feb. 12, Taylor Swift officially dropped her new version of "Love Story," just one track off her soon-to-be released album Fearless (Taylor's Version).

Taylor's re-recorded version of "Love Story" stays true to the original and is now available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. Additionally, a lyric video, which can be seen below, was shared on YouTube and includes throwback footage and pics of the star posing with fans. She first debuted a clip of the track in December during a commercial for dating service Match, made by her longtime friend Ryan Reynolds.

The Grammy winner teased the Fearless hit would be arriving on Feb. 11, with a lengthy love letter to fans posted to social media.

"When I think back on the Fearless album and all that you turned into, a completely involuntary smile creeps across my face," shared Taylor. "This was the musical era in which so many inside jokes were created between us, so many hugs exchanged and hands touched, so many unbreakable bonds formed."

In addition to sharing that "Love Story" would debut at midnight on Feb. 12, she confirmed that the new version of Fearless would include six never-before-released songs.