Buffy’s Eliza Dushku Praises "Courageous" Charisma Carpenter Amid Joss Whedon Allegations

Watch : Sarah Michelle Gellar Addresses Joss Whedon Abuse Allegations

Eliza Dushku is calling out the "abuse epidemic" in Hollywood and standing behind her co-star.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress praised Charisma Carpenter for having the "courage" to speak out against Buffy creator Joss Whedon. On Feb. 10, Carpenter claimed Whedon "abused his power" and body-shamed her while she was pregnant on set.

Dushku thanked Carpenter on Thursday, Feb. 11, for coming forward with a "powerful" message. She posted a statement on Instagram, reading, "my heart aches for you & I'm so sorry you have held this for so long. Your post was powerful, painful, and painted a picture we'll collectively never un-see or un-know. Thank you. I hadn't known it and I won't forget it."

She also wrote, "May you and countless others feel the solidarity and connection you have likely missed for too long. From courage, come change and hope. It starts and will end because of courageous truth-tellers like you. I admire, respect, and love you."