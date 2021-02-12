HBO Max's Generation First Look Has Big Euphoria Energy

Watch : Lena Dunham on the Legacy of "Girls"

Teens struggling with love, identity and family? No, we aren't talking about Euphoria.

On Thursday, Feb 11, HBO Max released the first look for its upcoming teen-centric series, Generation (aka Genera+ion). According to the streaming service, the Lena Dunham-produced dramedy, which will premiere Thursday, Mar. 11, "follows a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community."

Sound eerily familiar? Well, that's because HBO already has a hit show, starring Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, about teens coming to terms with sex, addiction, friendship and more. Not to mention, the Generation trailer's music and costumes are also reminiscent of those featured in Euphoria—but not in a bad way.

The one noticeable difference? Generation appears to promise more laughs. Case in point: Justice Smith, as budding fashionista and water polo player Chester, is seen telling his guidance counselor, "I'm like, a lot."