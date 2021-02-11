Kacey Musgraves Offers Rare Insight Into Her Decision to Divorce Ruston Kelly

Watch : Kacey Musgraves Is Life-Size Barbie at Her Met Gala Debut

Kacey Musgraves isn't about to exploit her breakup for the sake of making a No. 1 hit.

The Golden Hour performer will, of course, touch on the subject, as her divorce from ex-husband Ruston Kelly left an indelible mark on her life. But she tells Rolling Stone in a new interview that she doesn't intend to air their dirty laundry for all to see—or, more accurately, to hear.

"I can't help but to write about what I'm going through," she admits. "I also want to honor the relationship we had and the love we have for each other. Because it's very real."

The heartbreak they both experienced comes through in the lyrics she previews, with lines like, "Signed the papers yesterday/You came and took your things away/I moved out of the home we made/And gave you back your name."