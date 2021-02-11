The Flash's Grant Gustin and LA Thoma Are Expecting Their First Baby

Watch : Grant Gustin Hilariously Recalls First Time Meeting Victor Cruz

Grant Gustin is speeding into the world of fatherhood.

The Flash actor and his wife LA Thoma are expecting their first child, the couple announced on Feb. 11.

LA shared a sweet photo of the parents-to-be holding an ultrasound photo, along with their three fluffy dogs, at home. The doctor of physical therapy wrote, "adding one more to the crew! The pups are thrilled."

Grant shared on his page that he is "Unbelievably excited." With a heart emoji, he wrote, "As LA noted, the dogs obviously are too."

His co-star Candice Patton, who portrays Iris West, wrote, "CONGRATS you guys!!!"

Superman and Lois actress Elizabeth "Bitsie" Tulloch also commented, saying, "I am SO happy for you both!!!!!!! Can't wait to meet the baby and have play dates!!!!!!" Bitsie, who married her Grimm castmate David Giuntoli in 2017, welcomed her daughter Vivian in time for Valentine's Day in 2019.

As for Grant and LA, the pair tied the knot at the venue Valentine DTLA in Los Angeles in 2018.