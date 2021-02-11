NBC's Plan Your Vaccine Program Is Making It Easy to Fight COVID-19

NBC is making it easier to fight COVID-19.

On Thursday, Feb. 11, Comcast NBCUniversal announced the new Plan Your Vaccine campaign, a company-wide initiative to help raise awareness and educate people on how and where they can get the COVID-19 vaccine amid the ongoing national roll-out to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is an incredibly complicated challenge, but it's a critical step to getting our country back to normal," Adam Miller, Chief Administration Officer, Comcast Corporation and Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal, said in a statement today. "We have the unique ability to leverage our considerable platforms and resources across Comcast NBCUniversal to raise awareness and help people navigate the ever-changing array of information on this issue."

PlanYourVaccine.com features a customizable tool for vaccination news and data, powered by the trusted journalism of the NBCUniversal News Group. The resource will help users navigate the vaccine rollout process by state, letting them know if they are currently eligible to receive the vaccine, track distribution timelines and find the closest vaccination location.