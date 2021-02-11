Game of Thrones' Esmé Bianco Accuses "Monster" Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Watch : Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Ex Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Marilyn Manson is facing new allegations of abuse.

Just over a week after Evan Rachel Wood publicly named the singer as her alleged abuser, more claims are being shared against him. Now, Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco is the latest woman to accuse Manson of abuse. In a new interview with The Cut, the actress claims the rocker, née Brian Hugh Warner, physically abused her during their 2011 relationship, describing him as a "monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women."

E! News has reached out to Manson for comment but have not heard back.

According to Bianco, she was introduced to Manson by his ex-wife Dita Von Teese in 2005, but it wasn't until 2009 that he allegedly abused her for the first time.

She claims the abuse took place on the set of the music video for his song "I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies." Bianco recalls how Manson forced her to wear lingerie and tied her to a prayer kneeler, where he allegedly whipped her repeatedly.

Additionally, she claims he would allow her to eat and sleep infrequently, often offering cocaine instead of food.