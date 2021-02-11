Watch Dwayne Johnson's Mom Sweetly Crash His Interview With Jimmy Fallon to Play the Ukulele

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Reveals Family Coronavirus Battle

The Rock isn't the only talented Johnson in his family.

During the Feb. 10 episode of The Tonight Show, Dwayne Johnson paused his interview with Jimmy Fallon to serenade the host with his mom, Ata Johnson, who sweetly joined the duo on their virtual call. After appearing next to Dwayne, Ata began strumming away on her ukulele while also singing the Samoan song "Savalivali Means Go For a Walk" with her son.

"Savalivali means go for a walk / Tautalatala means too much talk," they sang in unison. "Alofa ia te oe means I love you / Take it easy, faifai lemu."

As Jimmy laughed and clapped after the impromptu performance, Ata announced (to Dwayne's surprise), "One more! One more!"

A smiling Ata then began strumming again and singing, "We love you, Jimmy, oh yes we do. We love you, Jimmy, and that is true. When we're away from you, we're blue. Oh Jimmy, we love you." Although spontaneous, Dwayne picked up the lyrics pretty quickly and sung along with his mom in perfect harmony.