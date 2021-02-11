OutDaughtered’s Danielle Busby Fears Possible Heart Surgery in Sneak Peak of New Season

Danielle Busby got emotional over the possibility of having heart surgery in a new trailer for season 8 of TLC's OutDaughtered.
OutDaughtered follows couple Danielle and Adam Busby, the parents of the only all-girl quintuplet set in the United States, who are now 5 years old and include fraternal triplets Hazel, Riley, and Parker as well as identical twins Ava and Olivia. Danielle became pregnant with the quintuplets four years after the birth of the pair's 9-year-old daughter Blayke Louise, and the title of the reality series refers to how the pair are now significantly outnumbered by their children.
In the new teaser for season 8, which premieres on TLC Feb. 23, Danielle can be seen in a hospital bed, telling Adam, "Everything just hurts. And it's getting worse."
Later on, she admits that she has no idea what it is, but that "something's not right." A doctor then confirms it's possible that Danielle may have to get surgery down the line.
"Yeah, it makes me scared," she tells the camera in the new clip. "I'm a freaking mom of six, for god's sake. If I have to have surgery, what does it mean for me to have heart surgery? I'm freakin' 36 years old."
She calls the possibility "as bad as it can get."
Back in January, Adam shared updates on his wife's health to Instagram after she was hospitalized earlier that month for a mystery illness.
"Today is the day of @dbusby ‘s most invasive test so far," Adam captioned a photo of Danielle in the hospital. "Praying it leads to answers and a clear direction for the doctors. This is all we are comfortable with sharing at the moment. Please respect that in this current time of uncertainty and refrain from speculation. Just asking for prayers."
Watch the trailer above.