OutDaughtered’s Danielle Busby Fears Possible Heart Surgery in Sneak Peak of New Season

Danielle Busby got emotional over the possibility of having heart surgery in a new trailer for season 8 of TLC's OutDaughtered.

OutDaughtered follows couple Danielle and Adam Busby, the parents of the only all-girl quintuplet set in the United States, who are now 5 years old and include fraternal triplets Hazel, Riley, and Parker as well as identical twins Ava and Olivia. Danielle became pregnant with the quintuplets four years after the birth of the pair's 9-year-old daughter Blayke Louise, and the title of the reality series refers to how the pair are now significantly outnumbered by their children.

In the new teaser for season 8, which premieres on TLC Feb. 23, Danielle can be seen in a hospital bed, telling Adam, "Everything just hurts. And it's getting worse."

Later on, she admits that she has no idea what it is, but that "something's not right." A doctor then confirms it's possible that Danielle may have to get surgery down the line.